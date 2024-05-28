Close Menu
    MLB Articles

    Phillies vs. Giants MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Phillies vs. Giants

    The Phillies vs. Giants series continues from San Francisco on Tuesday night at 9:45 p.m. ET. Will the Giants make it two in row versus the Phillies? Or is there a smarter play on the board tonight from Oracle Park?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    961 Philadelphia Phillies (-205) at 962 San Francisco Giants (+172); o/u 7.5

    9:45 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 28, 2024

    Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

    Phillies vs. Giants: Public Bettors Siding with Philadelphia

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Schwarber hits two-run HR, swipes base in loss

    Kyle Schwarber went 2-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a two-run home run against the Giants on Monday. The home run was Schwarber’s 10th of the season and the stolen base was his third. He’s been heating up lately as he’s 10-for-25 (.385) over his last seven games. The home run was Schwarber’s first since May 6th. His power has been down this season, but he’s been known to hit home runs in bunches. Maybe this could be the start of a hot streak for Schwarber.

    Wade Jr. strains left hamstring

    LaMonte Wade Jr. has a strained left hamstring and will undergo an MRI on Tuesday. Expectations are that Wade will go on the injured list. That’ll probably make Wilmer Flores the Giants’ primary first baseman for at least a couple of weeks. Tyler Fitzgerald or David Villar are candidates to join the Giants in his place.

    Phillies are 30-9 SU in their last 39 games

    Giants are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games

    Phillies are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games against San Francisco

    Giants are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games at home

    Phillies vs. Giants MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. The over is 11-3 in the Giants’ last 14 games overall, has cashed in six out of their last eight home games and is 11-3 in their last 14 games when facing an opponent from the National League. On the other side, the total cashed in eight of the Phillies’ last 11 games when playing the Giants in San Francisco.

    Phillies vs. Giants MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 7.5

