Phillies vs. Dodgers MLB Playoffs Prediction: Will L.A. advance to the NLCS?

Last Updated on October 8, 2025 2:39 am by Alex Becker

The Philadelphia Phillies head to Los Angeles to face the Dodgers at 9:08 PM ET on Wednesday night on TBS, truTV, and HBO Max. It’s Game 3 of the National League Division Series. Can the Phillies win the game outright as money-line road underdogs? Keep reading for our Phillies vs. Dodgers betting prediction.

Los Angeles leads the best-of-5 series 2-0.

Projected starting pitchers: Aaron Nola (PHI) vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto (LAD)

The Philadelphia Phillies went 96-66 straight up during the regular season this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 86-78 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers went 93-69 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 9-1 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 75-91 ATS this season.

Phillies vs. Dodgers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

911 Philadelphia Phillies (+148) at 912 Los Angeles Dodgers (-180); o/u 7.5

9:08 PM ET, Wednesday, October 8, 2025

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

TV: TBS/truTV/HBO Max

Phillies vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 77% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos drove in the bulk of his team’s runs in their 4-3 loss to the Dodgers on Monday night in Game 2 of the National League Division Series. In that game, the 2-time All-Star went 1 for 4 with a double and 2 RBIs. During the regular season, Castellanos hit .250 with 17 homers, 72 RBIs, 4 steals, and an OPS of .694 across 547 at-bats. Nick Castellanos has 9 doubles, 7 homers, and 20 RBIs in 41 career playoff games, making him a fascinating DFS option on Wednesday.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers left fielder Enrique Hernandez drove in a run in his club’s 4-3 win over the Phillies on Monday night. Hitting out of the #6 spot in the lineup, the 2-time World Series champion went 0 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored. Across 232 regular-season at-bats, Hernandez hit .203 with 10 homers, 35 RBIs, and an OPS of .621. The 34-year-old right-handed hitter is batting .280 with an OPS of .866 in 90 career playoff games. That fact makes Enrique Hernandez worth a look in most DFS formats on Wednesday.

Phillies vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 3-4 straight up in their last 7 games against Los Angeles.

Philadelphia is 1-5 straight up in playoff games since the start of last season.

Los Angeles is 13-2 straight up in their last 15 games overall.

Los Angeles is 35-22 straight up in playoff games since the start of the 2020 season.

Phillies vs. Dodgers Betting Prediction

I like Los Angeles to complete the sweep here. A few numbers will illustrate why. The Dodgers are 14-10 straight up when playing on 1 day of rest and 54-29 straight up as the home team this year. Furthermore, Los Angeles is 52-29 straight up as a home favorite and 87-60 straight up as a favorite in 2025. And finally, the Dodgers are 70-48 straight up in National League games and 92-63 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. The pick is Los Angeles -180 on the money line over Philadelphia at Bovada.lv.

Phillies vs. Dodgers MLB Playoffs Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -180