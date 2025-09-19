Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Prediction: Can Arizona rebound?

The Philadelphia Phillies head to Arizona to face the Diamondbacks at 9:40 PM ET on Friday night. The game is on MLB Network, and it’s Game 1 of a three-game set. Can the Diamondbacks win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Phillies vs. Diamondbacks betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Taijuan Walker (PHI) vs. Ryne Nelson (ARI)

The Philadelphia Phillies are 91-62 straight up this year. They are 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 81-72 ATS this season.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are 77-76 straight up this year. Arizona is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Diamondbacks are 75-78 ATS this season.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Game Matchup and Betting Odds

907 Philadelphia Phillies (+104) at 908 Arizona Diamondbacks (-125); o/u 9.5

9:40 PM ET, Friday, September 19, 2025

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

TV: MLB Network

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing the Diamondbacks money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos reached base twice in his team’s 5-0 loss to the Dodgers on Wednesday night. In that game, the 2-time All-Star went 1 for 3 with a single and a walk. For the season, Castellanos is hitting .252 with 16 homers, 66 RBIs, 4 steals, and an OPS of .700 across 523 at-bats. Nick Castellanos is batting .286 with an OPS of .752 this month, making him an interesting DFS option on Friday.

Arizona Diamondbacks DFS Spin

Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll recorded the team’s only extra-base hit in their 5-1 extra-innings loss to the Giants on Wednesday afternoon. Hitting out of the #3 spot in the lineup, the 2023 NL Rookie of the Year went 1 for 3 with a triple, a walk, a sacrifice fly, an RBI, and a stolen base. Carroll is hitting .258 with 30 homers, 78 RBIs, 29 steals, and an OPS of .884 in 538 at-bats this year. The 2-time All-Star is batting .297 with an OPS of .934 over his last 30 games. That fact makes Corbin Carroll worth a look in most DFS formats on Friday.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks MLB Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 2-4 straight up in their last 6 games against Arizona.

Philadelphia is 11-13 straight up as a road underdog this season.

Arizona is 31-28 straight up as a home favorite this season.

Arizona is 5-2 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Prediction

I like Arizona in this matchup. A few relevant statistics will illustrate why. The Diamondbacks are 45-44 straight up as a favorite and 40-35 straight up as the home team this year. Furthermore, Arizona is 10-8 straight up when playing on 1 day of rest and 75-68 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest in 2025. And finally, the Diamondbacks are 10-8 straight up in starting pitcher Ryne Nelson’s last 18 appearances. The pick is Arizona -125 on the money line over Philadelphia at Bovada.lv.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks MLB Betting Prediction: ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS -125