    Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Game 5 Betting Odds & Prediction

    Brad BurnsBy No Comments

    Game five will set up the tension for the rest of the series once it returns to Philadelphia. Tonight’s expected starters are a repeat from Game 1, as Zack Wheeler will oppose Zac Gallen. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Game 5 matchup? 

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Philadelphia Phillies (-135) v. Arizona Diamondbacks (+112); o/u 8

    8:07 PM ET, Saturday, Oct. 21st, 2023

    Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ 

    MLB Public Betting Information 

    At the time of writing The Spread’s MLB Public Betting page shows about 80% of moneyline wagers have been placed on Philadelphia.   

    Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

    Trea Turner was 1-4 in last night’s loss. He has a hit every game this series and a fourteen game hitting streak. That extends all the way back to the regular season. Look for Trea to stay consistent and support the lineup when needed. 

    Arizona Diamondbacks DFS Spin

    Gabriel Moreno last night went 2-3 with two RBIs and two walks. He has four hits from four games this series.  Has not demonstrated a lot of power in the regular season, only hitting seven home runs, but a reliable bat and catcher creates a difference in the Diamondback lineup. 

    Philadelphia has won six of last ten matchups against Diamondbacks (regular and postseason)

    Each team is 7-3 from their last ten games 

    Total has gone over 3 of 4 games in the series 

    The totals have gone over in 32 of Diamondbacks’ 81 last games at home 

    Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Game 5  MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Home team has won every game this series. The way each game has ended in the series has demonstrated home field as the difference maker. Close games it provides the late spark. Blow outs it has served as the initial catalyst. Tonight is a great spot for the Phillies to steal home field back and apply the pressure at home for games six and seven. I am staying with the home field trends and fading the public perception. Bet the Diamondbacks. 

    Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Game 5 Prediction: Arizona ML (+112)

