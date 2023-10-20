    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Game 4 NLCS Odds & Prediction

    The Diamondbacks earned a game back in the NLCS with a dramatic, bottom of the ninth victory in Game 3 on Thursday. Will Arizona even the series with a win tonight? Check out our betting prediction for Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Game 4!

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Philadelphia Phillies (-120) v. Arizona Diamondbacks (-100); o/u 9.5

    8:07 PM ET, Friday, Oct. 20th, 2023

    Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ 

    Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Game 4 MLB Public Betting Information 

    At the time of writing The Spread’s MLB Public Betting page shows about 83% of moneyline wagers have been placed on Philadelphia.   

    Philadelphia DFS Spin

    Nick Castellanos has one hit from nine at bats against the Arizona pitchers this series. Compare that to his series against the Braves where he hit .466 with four home runs. The Phillies have managed a lead without his offense. He plays an integral role to their success though so watch how his play correlates to the team’s play. 

    Arizona DFS Spin

    Corbin Carrol has a .090 batting average for the series. With no walks as well, his presence as the two hitter has been invisible. Take game two’s drubbing and game three’s low scoring walk off as a sign the diamondbacks may play through the defense to get critical bats going again. 

    Series averages 7.0 runs a game 

    Home team has won every game in the series 

    Phillies were 66-42 as a moneyline favorite in the regular season

    Diamondbacks were 40-46 as a moneyline underdog in the regular season  

    Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Game 4 MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Arizona’s bullpen gave up one hit and one earned run last night. Philadelphia’s bullpen gave up two runs off six hits last night. Each team had at least nine strikeouts last night. Pitchers and defense have tightened up. It feels like the pitching has taken the air out of each lineup. As the series extends itself game two’s high score looks like an outlier. Bet the under. 

    Diamondbacks v. Phillies Game 4 Prediction: Under 9.5

