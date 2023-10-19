    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    MLB Articles

    Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Game 3 Betting Odds & Prediction

    Brad BurnsBy Updated:No Comments

    Brandon Pfaadt takes the mound for the Diamondbacks to try and defend home field against a surging Phillies team. Philadelphia responded to Monday’s close game with a decisive win on Tuesday. A 2-0 hole is hard enough to come back from. The Diamondbacks urgency should carve a new dimension we can bet for the series. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Game 3 matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Philadelphia Phillies (-118) v. Arizona Diamondbacks (-101); o/u 9

    7:07 PM ET, Sunday, Oct. 17th, 2023

    Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ 

    Diamondbacks v. Phillies Game 3 MLB Public Betting Information 

    At the time of writing The Spread’s MLB Public Betting page shows over 90% of the moneyline wagers are on the Phillies.  

    Philadelphia DFS Spin

    Kyle Schwarber hit two home runs in Tuesday night’s win. His post season consists of three homers, seven hits, and eleven strikeouts. A .218 post season average is much higher than his regular season average. Good signs for the Phillies if he can stay consistent. 

    Arizona DFS Spin

    Ketel Marte added another two hits to his post season stat line on Tuesday night. Making it ten total hits in the playoffs from 30 at bats. With two home runs and four RBIs in the playoffs Marte has been an integral part of the lineup, similar to the regular season. Continued success is critical for Arizona to make a comeback. 

    Past two meetings have averaged 9 runs a game 

    Phillies have scored 15 runs in combined two games 

    Arizona has lost two in a row for the first time since Oct. 1st 

    Arizona is 5-5 in last 10 games

    Philadelphia is 7-3 in last 10 games 

    Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Game 3 Prediction

    Philadelphia showed why they were the higher seed in Tuesday night’s win. From the jump the Phillies dominated on the mound and from the batter’s box. It is human nature to regress a little bit, especially on the road. The way Arizona dominated the Dodgers in the ALDS gives subsistence to the belief they will play with resilience. Arizona is a smart play. But the force Philly is putting on display demands they get the action. Bet the road team here. 

    Diamondbacks v. Phillies Game 3 Prediction: Philadelphia (-118) 

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com