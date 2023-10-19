Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Game 3 Betting Odds & Prediction

Brandon Pfaadt takes the mound for the Diamondbacks to try and defend home field against a surging Phillies team. Philadelphia responded to Monday’s close game with a decisive win on Tuesday. A 2-0 hole is hard enough to come back from. The Diamondbacks urgency should carve a new dimension we can bet for the series. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Game 3 matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Philadelphia Phillies (-118) v. Arizona Diamondbacks (-101); o/u 9

7:07 PM ET, Sunday, Oct. 17th, 2023

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Diamondbacks v. Phillies Game 3 MLB Public Betting Information

At the time of writing The Spread’s MLB Public Betting page shows over 90% of the moneyline wagers are on the Phillies.

Philadelphia DFS Spin

Kyle Schwarber hit two home runs in Tuesday night’s win. His post season consists of three homers, seven hits, and eleven strikeouts. A .218 post season average is much higher than his regular season average. Good signs for the Phillies if he can stay consistent.

Arizona DFS Spin

Ketel Marte added another two hits to his post season stat line on Tuesday night. Making it ten total hits in the playoffs from 30 at bats. With two home runs and four RBIs in the playoffs Marte has been an integral part of the lineup, similar to the regular season. Continued success is critical for Arizona to make a comeback.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Game 3 MLB Betting Trends

Past two meetings have averaged 9 runs a game

Phillies have scored 15 runs in combined two games

Arizona has lost two in a row for the first time since Oct. 1st

Arizona is 5-5 in last 10 games

Philadelphia is 7-3 in last 10 games

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Game 3 Prediction

Philadelphia showed why they were the higher seed in Tuesday night’s win. From the jump the Phillies dominated on the mound and from the batter’s box. It is human nature to regress a little bit, especially on the road. The way Arizona dominated the Dodgers in the ALDS gives subsistence to the belief they will play with resilience. Arizona is a smart play. But the force Philly is putting on display demands they get the action. Bet the road team here.

Diamondbacks v. Phillies Game 3 Prediction: Philadelphia (-118)