Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Phillies vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Phillies vs. Cardinals

    With Spencer Turnbull set to oppose Miles Mikolas in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in Monday night’s Phillies vs. Cardinals tilt at 7:45 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    955 Philadelphia Phillies (-106) at 956 St. Louis Cardinals (-110); o/u 8.5

    7:45 p.m. ET, Monday, April 8, 2024

    Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

    Phillies vs. Cardinals: Public Bettors Backing Road Team

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 56% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Realmuto hits 3-run HR vs. Nats

    J.T. Realmuto went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer on Saturday to lead the Phillies to a 5-2 win over the Nationals. Realmuto knocked a base hit in the first inning and came around to score on a triple by Alec Bohm. After Jake Irvin intentionally walked Bryce Harper, Realmuto made him pay with a three-run blast to extend the Phillies lead. The 33-year-old backstop is now 9-for-27 (.333) with two homers and four RBI to start the season.

    Gorman hits two HRs in loss to MIA

    Nolan Gorman went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in a loss to the Marlins on Sunday. Gorman’s first home run was partially assisted by Jazz Chisholm’s glove in center field but still traveled 400 feet and was hit 104.7 mph off the bat. He left no doubt about his second long ball, which was 420 feet and was hit 108.8 mph off the bat. Gorman is now slashing .222/.300/.444 which is just a reminder of how early we are in the season and how a few good games can drastically change a statline.

    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Philadelphia’s last 5 games

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 14 of St. Louis’ last 20 games against Philadelphia

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Philadelphia’s last 6 games on the road

    The total has gone OVER in 8 of St. Louis’ last 11 games against an opponent in the National League East Division

    Phillies vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Philadelphia. The Phillies are 10-3 in their last 13 games against the Cardinals, which includes a mark of 4-1 in their last five games versus St. Louis. They’ll also face Miles Mikolas, who pitched well in his last outing against San Diego, but was lit up like a Christmas tree by the Dodgers in his first start. The Phillies don’t own the same firepower as the Dodgers, but their lineup is stacked nonetheless. They should be able to T-off on Mikolas tonight at Busch Stadium.

    Phillies vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -106

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com