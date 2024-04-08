Phillies vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Spencer Turnbull set to oppose Miles Mikolas in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in Monday night’s Phillies vs. Cardinals tilt at 7:45 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

955 Philadelphia Phillies (-106) at 956 St. Louis Cardinals (-110); o/u 8.5

7:45 p.m. ET, Monday, April 8, 2024

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Phillies vs. Cardinals: Public Bettors Backing Road Team

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 56% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Realmuto hits 3-run HR vs. Nats

J.T. Realmuto went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer on Saturday to lead the Phillies to a 5-2 win over the Nationals. Realmuto knocked a base hit in the first inning and came around to score on a triple by Alec Bohm. After Jake Irvin intentionally walked Bryce Harper, Realmuto made him pay with a three-run blast to extend the Phillies lead. The 33-year-old backstop is now 9-for-27 (.333) with two homers and four RBI to start the season.

Gorman hits two HRs in loss to MIA

Nolan Gorman went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in a loss to the Marlins on Sunday. Gorman’s first home run was partially assisted by Jazz Chisholm’s glove in center field but still traveled 400 feet and was hit 104.7 mph off the bat. He left no doubt about his second long ball, which was 420 feet and was hit 108.8 mph off the bat. Gorman is now slashing .222/.300/.444 which is just a reminder of how early we are in the season and how a few good games can drastically change a statline.

Phillies vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Philadelphia’s last 5 games

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 14 of St. Louis’ last 20 games against Philadelphia

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Philadelphia’s last 6 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 8 of St. Louis’ last 11 games against an opponent in the National League East Division

Phillies vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Philadelphia. The Phillies are 10-3 in their last 13 games against the Cardinals, which includes a mark of 4-1 in their last five games versus St. Louis. They’ll also face Miles Mikolas, who pitched well in his last outing against San Diego, but was lit up like a Christmas tree by the Dodgers in his first start. The Phillies don’t own the same firepower as the Dodgers, but their lineup is stacked nonetheless. They should be able to T-off on Mikolas tonight at Busch Stadium.

Phillies vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -106