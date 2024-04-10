Phillies vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Phillies vs. Cardinals series will play its rubber match on Wednesday at 1:15 p.m. ET from Busch Stadium. With Aaron Nola set to oppose Lance Lynn in the pitching matchup, what’s the best play for bettors this afternoon in St. Louis?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

951 Philadelphia Phillies (-130) at 952 St. Louis Cardinals (+110); o/u 7.5

1:15 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 8, 2024

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Phillies vs. Cardinals: Public Bettors Backing Road Team

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 68% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Turner has two-hit day vs. STL

Trea Turner went 2-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in the Phillies’ loss to the Cardinals. Turner and the Phillies combined to reach base 11 times in this one, but three double plays were enough to keep runs off the board in the shutout loss. It was a down night for the Phils, but Turner has now tallied seven hits in his last four games, and is heating up after a slow start to the season.

Gorman hits third home run of season

Nolan Gorman went 2-for-4 with a home run in the Cardinals’ win over the Phillies. The Cardinals didn’t muster much offense in this one, but Gorman opened the scoring with a solo homer off Zack Wheeler in the fourth inning. Gorman’s three homers lead all Cardinals players, but his power is also paired with a .222 average. Gorman can provide plenty of pop to a lineup, as evidenced by the 27 homers he hit last season, but the average will continue to make him a boom-or-bust fantasy option.

Phillies vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Philadelphia’s last 6 games

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 5 of St. Louis’ last 7 games

The total has gone UNDER in 16 of Philadelphia’s last 22 games against St. Louis

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of St. Louis’ last 16 games when playing at home against Philadelphia

Phillies vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Philadelphia. The Phillies have won 11 out of their last 15 games versus the Cardinals overall and despite losing last night at Busch Stadium, are 5-2 in their last seven games in St. Louis. The last time Lynn pitched, he eased through the first three innings versus the Marlins last Thursday, only to allow three home runs in back-to-back innings to cough up St. Louis’ lead. While the team eventually rallied to take Lynn off the hook, he still stunk against a light-hitting Miami team. Philadelphia should be able to play long ball with Lynn all day today.

Phillies vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -130