Phillies vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Following Philadelphia’s extra innings win on Monday, what will the club do for an encore when the Phillies vs. Cardinals series continues at 7:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday night? Zack Wheeler will oppose Sonny Gray in tonight’s pitching matchup from Busch Stadium.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

905 Philadelphia Phillies (-126) at 906 St. Louis Cardinals (+108); o/u 7

7:45 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Phillies vs. Cardinals: Public Bettors Backing Road Team

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 68% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Turner collects three hits in Game 1

Trea Turner went 3-for-5 with an RBI on Monday in the Phillies’ 5-3 extra-inning victory over the Cardinals. It would be an understatement to say that Turner is off to a frosty start at the dish, as he’s yet to deliver a homer and has just three stolen bases through 10 games at the outset of the season. This was just his third multi-hit effort of the season, but it came at a good time for the Phillies as it also included a fifth-inning RBI single off Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. It’s worth noting that Turner got off to an excruciatingly-slow start last year, so fantasy managers should remain patient here. It’s still extremely early.

Winn comes up with huge RBI base hit

Masyn Winn went 2-for-4 with a game-tying RBI single on Monday in the Cardinals’ extra-inning loss to the Phillies. Winn came through with a game-tying RBI single against Phillies stopper Jeff Hoffman with two outs in the ninth inning of this one. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough in a low-scoring extra-inning affair. The 22-year-old former top prospect is batting .333 (10-for-30) with zero homers, three RBI and one stolen base through 10 games. He’s unlikely to contribute much for fantasy managers if he remains stuck at the bottom of the Cardinals’ lineup.

Phillies vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Trends

Cardinals are 8-20 SU in their last 28 games against Philadelphia

Phillies are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 7 of St. Louis’ last 10 games against an opponent in the National League East Division

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Philadelphia’s last 6 games

Phillies vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Philadelphia. I took the Phillies last night and while it turned into a sweat as the Cardinals rallied to tie it up in the bottom of the ninth, Philadelphia eventually came through. Getting the Phillies and Wheeler at this price is too good to pass on. Plus, I don’t know what sort of condition Gray will be in coming off a short stint on the injured list. The Cardinals wanted him to make another rehab start in Memphis before he returned and he forced the issue so he could make his St. Louis debut. The last pitcher that did something similar was Jack Flaherty a few years ago and the results were disastrous. He stunk upon his return, then got hurt again soon thereafter. I’m not saying the same thing will happen with Gray, but it’s just more reason to back Philly tonight.

Phillies vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: PHILLIES -126