Phillies vs. Braves Prediction: Will Atlanta take Game 1?

​Two longtime NL East rivals meet under the Friday night lights as the Phillies head to Truist Park to open a weekend series against the Braves. With playoff implications already brewing, the Phillies look to stay atop the division while the Braves try to claw their way back into contention. Promising right-hander Mick Abel gets the ball for Philly, while Bryce Elder counters for Atlanta in a matchup that could hinge on which starter limits the long ball. What’s the smart bet in this Phillies vs. Braves matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves

7:15 p.m. ET, Friday, June 27, 2025

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Phillies vs. Braves Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Braves are -138 moneyline favorites to knock off the Phillies, who are +118 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 9 runs.

Phillies vs. Braves Public Betting: Bettors Backing Atlanta

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 61% of the bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Key Storylines

Offensive Matchups: The Phillies boast power bats like Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner (.247/.295 avg), but Elder’s homer susceptibility could be a factor. Atlanta counters with Matt Olson and Austin Riley, capable of long‑ball damage.

Bullpen Watch: Atlanta has been hit-or-miss on the mound this year. Their starters have high averages, keeping pressure on the Phillies’ pen. Meanwhile, Philly’s relievers have been reliable in mid- to late-innings.

Home Field Impact: Truist Park, where Atlanta is 22‑15, combines with the slightest home‑field edge per ESPN analytics, making this a Braves‑leaning game.

Phillies vs. Braves MLB BETTING PREDICTION

This is shaping up to be a classic NL East pitcher’s duel, with both skippers looking to control the early flow. Mick Abel holds his own, but the Braves’ home-field advantage, plus Elder keeping it close, tilt the scales slightly for Atlanta.

If you like pitcher matchups and close games, this is one to tune into. Abel shows upside, but Elder’s home park and Braves’ bats give Atlanta a slight edge. I’m backing a 5–4 Braves victory.

Phillies vs. Braves MLB Playoffs Prediction: ATLANTA BRAVES -138