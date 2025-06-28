Phillies vs. Braves Prediction: Is there betting value in Philly?

​Two NL East powerhouses collide Saturday night in a marquee primetime matchup as the red-hot Philadelphia Phillies visit the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. After a dominant 13–0 win on Friday, the Phillies look to continue their offensive surge, while the Braves aim to bounce back behind one of their rising young arms. With playoff implications already looming, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Phillies vs. Braves matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves

7:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 28, 2025

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Phillies vs. Braves Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Braves are -148 moneyline favorites to knock off the Phillies, who are +136 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 8 runs.

Phillies vs. Braves Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Atlanta

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 59% of the bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Pitching Matchup

Atlanta Braves – RHP Spencer Schwellenbach

Season record: 6–4, 3.21 ERA, 0.99 WHIP over 103.2 IP

Has ace-caliber flashes but can be inconsistent, with occasional struggle controlling hard-hit contact

Home ERA strong (~2.64), offering some edge in familiar park

Philadelphia Phillies – LHP Jesús Luzardo

Season record: 7–3, 4.08 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 104 Ks in 90 IP

Features an effective arsenal (sweeper, slider, heater, changeup, sinker); K/9 of 10.36

Held the Braves in check previously (1 R, 6 Ks in 6 IP on April 10)

Summary: On paper, this is a balanced duel. Luzardo’s swing-and-miss ability contrasts with Schwellenbach’s home comfort—pitching match is a draw, offense likely decides victor.

Offense & Recent Form

Phillies just hammered Atlanta 13–0 on Friday, notching 17 hits, 5 HRs—Turner, Schwarber, Kemp, and Castellanos all went deep

Phillies lead the season series 4–3; both teams evenly match ups when scoring ≥ 5 runs for Philly (32–5) and ≥ 8 hits for Atlanta (30–16)

Braves have lagged offensively this season, though stars like Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson have started heating up—Acuna hitting .366 in June

Phillies vs. Braves MLB BETTING PREDICTION

There’s value in Philadelphia, given the recent meetings between these two teams. Not only did the Phillies hammer the Braves 13-0 last night, but they’ve now won three out of the previous four meetings. The pitching matchup might not favor Philly, but I love the value with the Phillies’ moneyline.

Phillies vs. Braves MLB Playoffs Prediction: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES +130