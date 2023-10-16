    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game 1 Betting Odds & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Zac Gallen will oppose Zack Wheeler in Monday night’s NLCS matchup between Arizona and Philadelphia. Check out betting odds, trends and our Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game 1 prediction ahead.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    967 Arizona Diamondbacks (+136) at 968 Philadelphia Phillies (-162); o/u 7

    8:07 p.m. ET, Monday, October 16, 2023

    Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

    Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game 1 Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 63% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Arizona Diamondbacks DFS SPIN

    Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo confirmed that Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly will start the first two games of the NLCS against the Phillies. Of course. Finishing the Dodgers off in three was big for the Diamondbacks in setting up the NLCS rotation. The Phillies, likewise, will have their top two starters ready to open the series, although they haven’t announced anything yet.

    Philadelphia Phillies DFS SPIN

    Bryce Harper told reporters following Thursday’s series-clinching Game 4 win over the Braves that his surgically-repaired right elbow is fine. “I’m good. It just hit my funny bone. I’m fine,” Harper added. The Phillies appear to have dodged a major injury scare after their primary offensive catalyst was doubled over in pain following an eighth-inning collision with Braves slugger Matt Olson, who wound up clipping his surgically-repaired right elbow on a close play at the first-base bag to end the frame. He managed to return for the ninth inning and should be ready to go when the Phillies open up the NLCS on Monday against the Diamondbacks.

    Arizona is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games

    The Diamondbacks are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games

    Philadelphia is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games

    Philadelphia is 10-1 SU in its last 11 games at home

    Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game 1 MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The current Philadelphia roster is hitting just .234 off of Gallen, with a paltry .297 wOBA to boot. The Phillies’ expected batting average against Gallen is only .240, with a .433 expected slugging percentage and a .327 xwOBA.

    On the other side, the Diamondbacks have had decent success against Wheeler (.281 batting average against and a .352 wOBA). However, we should see the right-hander at his best tonight. Arizona has had a small lay0ff between the NLDS and this series and thus, the bats might come out flat.

    Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game 1 MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 7

