Padres vs. Royals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Padres vs. Royals will open a new series in Kansas City, MO on Friday night when Dylan Cease opposes Michael Wacha in the pitching matchup. Will the Royals cash as a home underdog? Or is there a better bet on the board?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

925 San Diego Padres (-134) at 926 Kansas City Royals (+114); o/u 8

8:10 p.m. ET, Friday, May 31, 2024

Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Padres vs. Royals: Public Bettors backing Kansas City

Kim belts solo home run vs. Marlins

Ha-Seong Kim belted a solo homer on Wednesday in the Padres’ blowout loss to the Marlins. There weren’t a whole lot of positives for San Diego in this one as Kim’s third-inning shot off Marlins starter Braxton Garrett represented their lone tally in a one-sided affair. The 28-year-old’s batting average remains stuck around the Mendoza line, but he’s got eight homers and 13 stolen bases through 58 games so far.

Pasquantino hits two-run home run vs. Twins

Vinnie Pasquantino went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run on Thursday against the Twins. Pasquantino went deep for the sixth time this season following a one-game absence recovering from a left leg injury that he suffered earlier this week. He’s hitting just .229 with a .234 BABIP this year. Pasquantino’s career BABIP is .267 and with better luck on balls in play we should expect him to hit at least .260 over the course of the rest of the season. Even with his poor average and only six home runs, he’s been able to drive in runs as he’s now up to 35 RBI on the year.

Padres vs. Royals MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of San Diego’s last 5 games

The total has gone OVER in 8 of Kansas City’s last 11 games

Over/Under has gone OVER in 15 of San Diego’s last 21 games against Kansas City

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Kansas City’s last 8 games at home

Padres vs. Royals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take San Diego. The Royals are just 1-4 in their last five games overall, are 3-8 in their last 11 interleague games and are facing San Diego’s ace tonight in Cease. On the other side, the Padres are 26-11 in their last 37 road games and are 5-1 in their last six matchups against an opponent from the American League Central.

Padres vs. Royals MLB Playoffs Prediction: SAN DIEGO PADRES -134