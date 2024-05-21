Close Menu
    Padres vs. Reds MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Padres vs. Reds

    With Joe Musgrove set to oppose Andrew Abbott in Tuesday night’s Padres vs. Reds matchup, what’s the best play on the board tonight at 6:40 p.m. ET from Cincinnati?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    901 San Diego Padres (-120) at 902 Cincinnati Reds (+102); o/u 9.5

    6:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 21, 2024

    The Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, Oh

    Padres vs. Reds: Bettors Siding with San Diego

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 56% of bets are on the Padres’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Profar collects two hits vs. Braves

    Jurickson Profar went 2-for-4 against the Braves on Monday. It was a quiet night for the Padres offense as they were shutout, but Profar’s hot hitting continued. He’s up to .339 with .944 OPS on the season. Once the top prospect in all of baseball, Profar is enjoying easily his best season in his 11th year in the major leagues.

    De La Cruz goes hitless vs. Dodgers

    Elly De La Cruz went 0-for-5 with four strikeouts in a loss to the Dodgers on Sunday. After a tremendous first game of the series, De La Cruz finished the final three games against the Dodgers going 0-for-13 with eight strikeouts. He’s off to an absurd start to the season with 30 stolen bases and nine home runs in 47 games; however, he has started to give back some of his early plate discipline gains. De La Cruz now has 26 strikeouts to just five walks in May while going 14-for-65 at the plate for a .215 average. He’s an electric fantasy player and not somebody you’d ever take out of your lineup, but the 22-year-old remains a work in progress as far as his approach at the plate goes. While that gives him scary good upside, it also means that you should be ready for some prolonged cold streaks as well.

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of San Diego’s last 7 games

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 5 of Cincinnati’s last 7 games at home

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of San Diego’s last 6 games when playing on the road against Cincinnati

    The total has gone OVER in 7 of San Diego’s last 10 games played on a Tuesday when on the road

    Padres vs. Reds MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take San Diego. The Padres are 24-10 in their last 34 road games, are 17-5 in their last 22 games against the Reds and are 7-3 in their last 10 games against an opponent from the National League Central. On the other side, the Reds are 5-18 in their last 23 games overall, are winless in their last seven home games and are 3-12 in their last 15 games against an opponent from the National League.

    Padres vs. Reds MLB Playoffs Prediction: SAN DIEGO PADRES -120

