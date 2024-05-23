Padres vs. Reds MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Matt Waldron set to oppose Frankie Montas in Thursday’s Padres vs. Reds pitching matchup, what’s the best play on the board today? First pitch from the Great American Ball Park is set for 1:10 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

903 San Diego Padres (-110) at 904 Cincinnati Reds (-106); o/u 9.5

1:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 23, 2024

The Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, Oh

Padres vs. Reds: Bettors Leaning Towards San Diego

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 52% of bets are on the Padres’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Arraez blasts first home run of season

Luis Arraez blasted his first home run of the 2024 season on Wednesday, powering the Padres to a 7-3 victory over the Reds in Cincinnati. Arraez started off the game with a bang on Wednesday, crushing a leadoff 374-foot (96.5 mph EV) blast off of Nick Martinez to give the Padres an early 1-0 lead. He also singled in the third inning and smacked a run-scoring single off of Brent Suter in the sixth inning that extended the Padres’ lead to 7-1. He tacked on another single in the ninth inning just for good measure. With his four-hit attack, the 27-year-old is now slashing .330/.373/.408 with a homer and 11 RBI.

Candelario slugs fifth home run of season

Jeimer Candelario slugged his fifth home run of the season on Wednesday, but it wasn’t enough to power the Reds past the Padres. Candelario got the Reds on the board in the home half of the first inning with a 387-foot (104.9 mph EV) solo shot off of Michael King. He also smacked a two-out single in the sixth inning and scored on a two-run double by Tyler Stephenson. He finished the night 2-for-4 and is now hitting .223/.289/.401 with five long balls and 18 RBI on the season.

Padres vs. Reds MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 6 of San Diego’s last 8 games when playing on the road against Cincinnati

The total has gone UNDER in 15 of Cincinnati’s last 21 games played on a Thursday

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 8 of Cincinnati’s last 11 games played on a Thursday when at home

The total has gone OVER in 9 of San Diego’s last 11 games played on a Thursday

Padres vs. Reds MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take San Diego. The Padres are 18-6 in their last 24 games against the Reds, are 5-2 in their last seven road games and have won five out of their last seven games when facing an opponent from the National League Central. On the other side, the Reds are just 5-17 in their last 22 games, are 3-9 in their last 12 home games and are 4-13 in their last 17 contests when facing a foe from the National League.

Padres vs. Reds MLB Playoffs Prediction: SAN DIEGO PADRES -110