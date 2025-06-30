Padres vs. Phillies Prediction: Is Under Best Bet?

​The Padres open a three-game road series against the red-hot Phillies on Monday night at Citizens Bank Park. With Philadelphia continuing to lead the National League East and San Diego looking to stay competitive in the Wild Card race, the stakes are high as the calendar turns to July. Padres right-hander Matt Waldron will make his 2025 season debut, while Phillies ace Zack Wheeler takes the mound looking to continue his dominant campaign. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Padres vs. Phillies matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies

6:30 p.m. ET, Monday, June 30, 2025

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Padres vs. Phillies Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Phillies are -225 moneyline favorites to knock off the Padres, who are +185 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 9 runs.

Padres vs. Phillies Public Betting: Bettors Love Philadelphia

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 71% of the bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Pitching Matchup

Matt Waldron (RHP, Padres)

2025 Season Debut

2024 Stats: 4.35 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 85 K in 91 IP

Waldron mixes a rare knuckleball with a fastball and cutter, giving opposing lineups a unique look. The Padres are counting on him to provide stability at the back end of their rotation after an uneven first half from their starters.

Zack Wheeler (RHP, Phillies)

2025 Stats: 7–3, 2.45 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 126 K in 99 IP

One of MLB’s most reliable frontline starters, Wheeler enters this start with elite command and strikeout stuff. He’s been dominant at home and is coming off back-to-back quality starts.

Key Storylines

Waldron’s Return: Making his first start of the season, Waldron will be tested immediately against a Phillies lineup that ranks among the best in the NL in slugging.

Phillies’ Power Surge: Kyle Schwarber (25 HR), Bryce Harper, and Trea Turner (.296 AVG) anchor a dangerous Philadelphia offense that can punish mistakes.

San Diego’s Bats: Manny Machado leads the way for a Padres offense that has struggled for consistency but still has the talent to break out. Watch out for lefty Gavin Sheets in a hitter-friendly park.

Padres vs. Phillies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

The Phillies have the clear advantage in starting pitching and offensive firepower. While Waldron’s knuckleball could keep hitters off balance early, expect Philadelphia to break through by the middle innings. Wheeler should continue his All-Star form and help the Phillies control this one from the mound.

Expect Wheeler to go 6–7 innings with 8+ strikeouts, and the Phillies to edge under the total thanks to solid bullpen work and timely power hitting.

Padres vs. Phillies MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 9