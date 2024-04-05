Padres vs. Giants MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Following seven straight road games to start the season, the Giants will finally host their home opener on Friday when they take on the Padres at 4:35 p.m. ET. With Dylan Cease set to oppose Jordan Hicks, what’s the smart bet in today’s Padres vs. Giants matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

903 San Diego Padres (-102) at 904 San Francisco Giants (-116); o/u 7.5

4:35 p.m. ET, Friday, April 5, 2024

Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

Padres vs. Giants: Public Bettors leaning towards SF

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 56% of bets are on the Giants’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Suarez picks up third save of season

Robert Suarez got five outs in the eighth and ninth innings Wednesday to pick up his third save against the Cardinals. Suarez took over after Wandy Peralta plunked a couple of batters in the eighth and got out of the jam. He then pitched around a single and a walk in the ninth. He’s allowed one run and struck out five in four innings as the Padres’ closer.

Bailey went 2-for-4 with solo HR vs. LAD

Patrick Bailey went 2-for-4 with a solo homer against the Dodgers on Wednesday. Bailey got to Tyler Glasnow with a solo homer in the third inning to put the Giants on the board. It was Bailey’s first home run of the season. He added a base hit in the fifth for his second hit of the game. The 24-year-old backstop has some power potential and should get plenty of playing time with his defensive prowess.

Padres vs. Giants MLB Betting Trends

Padres are 18-7 SU in their last 25 games

Giants are 6-17 SU in their last 23 games

Padres are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games against San Francisco

Giants are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games at home

Padres vs. Giants MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take San Francisco. Cease faced the Giants in his San Diego debut last week and allowed two earned runs on two hits while issuing two whiles and striking out six batters over 4 2/3 innings. Hicks also made his San Francisco debut in that same game, but fared much better. The former Cardinal closer allowed three hits and struck out six to earn the win in the Giants’ 9-6 victory.

Cease wasn’t horrible, but with the way Hicks looked in that outing, coupled with his strong spring, I like San Francisco to pick up a win again today.

Padres vs. Giants MLB Playoffs Prediction: SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS -116