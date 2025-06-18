Padres vs. Dodgers Prediction: Will over cash yet again in L.A.?

​With Stephen Kolek set to oppose Emmett Sheehan in the starting pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in Wednesday night’s Padres vs. Dodgers clash at 10:10 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers

10:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Padres vs. Dodgers Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Dodgers are -180 moneyline favorites to knock off the Padres, who are +150 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 9.5 runs.

Padres vs. Dodgers Public Betting: Bettors Backing Dog

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 55% of the bets are on the Padres’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Recent Form & Context

Dodgers (44–29, 26–12 at home): Riding a three-game home winning streak—Ohtani’s two-way performance led them to a 6–3 win last night.

Padres (39–32, 18–20 on the road): Winning just 2 of their last 6, with their lone series win over L.A. not enough to shake inconsistency.

Pitching Matchup

Padres – Stephen Kolek (RHP, 3–2, 3.50 ERA)

Rookie starter with decent starts: ~5 IP per. Strikes are solid, but home runs and control still concerns.

Dodgers – Emmet Sheehan (RHP, 0–0, 0.00 ERA)

Making his season debut. Limited innings on rehab, expected to go ~3–4 innings before the bullpen takes over.

Bullpens:

Dodgers bullpen recently lost Tony Gonsolin (IL) but still deep and reliable .

Padres’ relief group has been shaky lately—needs to be sharp tonight.

Storylines to Watch

Ohtani’s impact continues: After shining as both pitcher and batter, he remains a huge matchup concern, with .300/.393/.642 slash and 25 homers on the season.

Dodgers’ lineup firepower: With Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Teoscar Hernández behind him, L.A. leads MLB with 112 homers versus Padres’ 61.

Division implications: L.A. holds a 4-game lead in the NL West, but San Diego is hungry to stay within striking distance.

Padres vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

I’m going with a Dodgers win, 7–4, based on:

Sheehan delivers 4 modest innings, allowing 2 runs.

Kolek holds off big innings but gives up 3 over 5.

L.A. lineup hits key blows mid-game (Freeman, Betts).

Dodgers’ bullpen locks it down, Padres fall short.

Padres vs. Dodgers MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 9.5