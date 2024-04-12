Padres vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The first game of the Padres vs. Dodgers series is set for 10:10 p.m. ET on Friday night, when Michael King opposes Yoshinobu Yamamoto. With the Dodgers listed as sizable home favorites and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, what’s the smart bet tonight?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

957 San Diego Padres (+166) at 958 Los Angeles Dodgers (-198); o/u 8.5

10:10 p.m. ET, Friday, April 12, 2024

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Padres vs. Dodgers: Public Bettors Favoring L.A.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Profar goes 3-for-3 with a two-run HR

Jurickson Profar went 3-for-3 with a two-run homer and three RBI on Wednesday, powering the Padres to a 10-2 blowout victory over the Cubs. Profar put San Diego ahead with an RBI double in the fourth inning before tacking on a two-run homer off Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks a couple frames later for his second round-tripper of the season. The 31-year-old outfielder has gotten off to a solid start this season as the three-hit effort raises his batting average to .333 (15-for-45) with two homers and 10 RBI through 15 games.

Ohtani’s former interpreter officially charged

Shohei Ohtani’s former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, has been charged with bank fraud according to federal authorities. It was discovered through a federal investigation that Mizuhara allegedly transferred more than $16 million from Ohtani’s account to an alleged illegal sportsbook. U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said that bets do not appear to have been made on baseball, but they were placed between 2021 and 2024. Estrada also added that Mizuhara allegedly lied to the bank to access the account and lied about his identification and told them he was Ohtani. This story continues to add layers as just yesterday it was reported that Mizuhara is in negotiations to plead guilty to these charges.

Padres vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

Padres are 13-34 SU in their last 47 games against LA Dodgers

The total has gone OVER in 7 of San Diego’s last 9 games against LA Dodgers

Padres are 6-19 SU in their last 25 games when playing on the road against LA Dodgers

The total has gone OVER in 5 of LA Dodgers’ last 6 games at home

Padres vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. Yamamoto pitched five scoreless innings in a win against the Cubs on Saturday and has now hurled 10 scoreless innings over his last two starts. That said, he lasted less than an inning in an ugly loss to this same San Diego team to start the season. In that outing, Yamamoto surrendered five runs – all earned – on four hits. The Padres won that game, 15-11.

King started for the Padres in that same international game and didn’t fare much better. While he did last 3 1/3 innings, he allowed three runs on four hits while walking three and striking out five. He only walked one batter in his last start (a 4-0 win over the Giants), but he issued seven free passes in his previous outing. If walks are an issue again tonight, the Dodgers might cash the over on their own.

Padres vs. Dodgers MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5