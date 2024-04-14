Padres vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Padres vs. Dodgers matchup will be the featured ESPN Sunday Night Baseball game this week. With Yu Darvish set to oppose James Paxton in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in tonight’s 7:10 p.m. ET matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

957 San Diego Padres (+144) at 958 Los Angeles Dodgers (-172); o/u 9

7:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 14, 2024

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Padres vs. Dodgers: Public Bettors Favoring L.A.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Bogaerts absent from San Diego’s lineup Saturday

Xander Bogaerts was absent from the Padres’ starting lineup for Saturday night’s showdown against the Dodgers. The 31-year-old infielder has been really scuffling at the plate this season, so hopefully a night off to clear his head will do him some good. He’s hitting just .219/.275/.297 with one homer, seven RBI and one stolen base through 16 games on the season. Tyler Wade will cover second base in his absence while Jackson Merrill will slide up to bat out of the leadoff spot against Gavin Stone and the Dodgers.

Betts collects three hits in LA win

Mookie Betts went 3-for-5 with two RBI as the Dodgers topped the Padres 5-2 on Saturday. All three of Betts’ hits were singles, and the Dodgers won despite failing to collect an extra-base hit tonight. MLB.com’s Sarah Langs pointed out tonight that the Dodgers are somehow 2-0 when going without an extra-base hit this season. From 2017-23, they were 2-39 in games that they went without an extra-base hit.

Padres vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of San Diego’s last 10 games

Dodgers are 35-14 SU in their last 49 games against San Diego

The total has gone OVER in 8 of LA Dodgers’ last 11 games against San Diego

Padres are 14-35 SU in their last 49 games against LA Dodgers

Padres vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Darvish lasted only three innings while allowing four runs to the Cubs on Monday. He boasted his worst velocity to date while surrendering seven out of the eight balls in play against him while he was hit hard all night. He also walked three and hit a batter in the process.

Paxton, meanwhile, was charged with two runs over six innings in a win over the Twins. He gave up just three hits, finishing with four strikeouts and only issuing one walk. He’s been solid thus far for a Dodgers team that should give him plenty of run support tonight.

Padres vs. Dodgers MLB Playoffs Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -172