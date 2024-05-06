Padres vs. Cubs MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Yu Darvish set to oppose Justin Steele in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in Monday’s Padres vs. Cubs matchup at 7:40 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

953 San Diego Padres (+102) at 954 Chicago Cubs (-120); o/u 7.5

7:40 p.m. ET, Monday, May 6, 2024

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Padres vs. Cubs: Public Bettors Backing Chicago

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 63% of bets are on the Cubs’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Merrill hits two-run homer in loss

Jackson Merrill went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in a loss to the Diamondbacks. The rookie launched a 394-foot home run in the second inning and also had a 102.4 mph single later in the game. Merrill is more of a contact-oriented hitter, so the exit velocities are nice to see as we dream on his power upside. The 21-year-old is slashing .284/.333/.388 with two home runs and 16 RBI on the year. He’s a better real-life player than a fantasy player, but he has enough tools to be a high-floor fantasy asset, especially if you need batting average.

Hoerner doubles, drives in pair of runs

Nico Hoerner doubled and drove in a pair of runs on Sunday, propelling the Cubs to a 5-0 victory over the visiting Brewers. Hoerner opened the scoring in the ballgame with a two-run double off of Freddy Peralta in the home half of the fifth inning. He then advanced to third on a ground ball and dashed home on a wild pitch with the Cubs’ third run of the day. The speedy 26-year-old infielder finished the afternoon 1-for-5 and is now hitting .282/.358/.397 with one home run, 10 RBI and four swipes through his first 34 games of the 2024 season.

Padres vs. Cubs MLB Betting Trends

Padres are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games

Cubs are 17-6 SU in their last 23 games at home

Padres are 19-8 SU in their last 27 games on the road

Cubs are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games when playing at home against San Diego

Padres vs. Cubs MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 8-3 in the Padres’ last 11 games against the Cubs and is 15-6 in their last 21 games when playing at Wrigley Field. On the other side, the under is 6-2 in the Cubs’ last eight games overall, is 5-1 in their last six games at Wrigley Field and is 6-2 in their last eight games played in the month of May.

Padres vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 7.5