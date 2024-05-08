Close Menu
    Padres vs. Cubs MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Padres vs. Cubs
    Apr 14, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Cody Bellinger (24) acknowledges the crowd during a video tribute prior to the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

    The Padres vs. Cubs series heads to a rubber match on Wednesday afternoon at 2:20 p.m. ET. With Dylan Cease set to oppose Hayden Wesneski in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet today at Wrigley Field?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    953 San Diego Padres (-126) at 954 Chicago Cubs (+108); o/u 8.5

    2:20 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 7, 2024

    Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

    Padres vs. Cubs: Public Bettors Taking San Diego

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 60% of bets are on the Padres’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Profar hits home run in loss to Cubs

    Jurickson Profar went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday’s loss to the Cubs. Profar blasted a two-run homer off of Shota Imanaga in the eighth inning to give the Padres a 2-1 lead after being stifled by Imanaga through the first seven frames. The veteran left field continues to stay hot at the plate, as he’s now 10-for-23 in the month of May with two homers and eight RBI.

    Bellinger racks up three hits, including home run

    Cody Bellinger went 3-for-4 with a home run in Tuesday’s win over the Padres. Bellinger’s solo homer in the fourth gave the Cubbies their first run of the night. It was Bellinger’s sixth homer of the season and third in his last seven games, in what was his return from the 10-day IL. Bellinger extended his hitting streak to nine games in this one, and continues to look hot after getting off to a slow start through the first two weeks of the season. His three-hit performance was as good as we could have hoped for in his first game since April 23.

    Padres are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games

    Cubs are 16-5 SU in their last 21 games at home

    Padres are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games against an opponent in the National League

    Cubs are 12-5 SU in their last 17 games against an opponent in the National League West Division

    Padres vs. Cubs MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The under is 7-3 in the Padres’ last 10 games against the Cubs, is 21-6 in their last 27 games played on a Wednesday and is 11-2 in their last 13 road games when playing on a Wednesday. On the other side, the under is 7-3 in the Cubs’ last 10 games overall, is 8-3 in their last 11 home games and is 7-3 in their last 10 games played in May.

    Padres vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5

