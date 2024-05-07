Close Menu
    Padres vs. Cubs MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Padres vs. Cubs

    The opener in the Padres vs. Cubs series went to San Diego on Monday night. With Randy Vasquez set to oppose Shota Imanaga at 7:40 p.m. ET on Tuesday night, what’s the best bet tonight from Wrigley Field?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    903 San Diego Padres (+128) at 904 Chicago Cubs (-152); o/u 9

    7:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 7, 2024

    Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

    Padres vs. Cubs: Public Bettors Backing Chicago

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 73% of bets are on the Cubs’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Campusano hits three-run double in win

    Luis Campusano went 2-for-4 with a three-run double on Monday, leading the Padres to a 6-3 victory over the Cubs. Campusano’s bases-clearing double off Cubs reliever Daniel Palencia capped San Diego’s six-run outburst in the sixth inning and wound up being the difference in this one.

    Imanaga continues to dominate

    Shota Imanaga tossed seven shutout innings with seven strikeouts in a win over the Mets on Wednesday. Imanaga continues his impressive debut in the majors, making his best start yet on Wednesday with seven shutout frames against the Mets. He worked around three hits and one walk, generating 15 whiffs to strike out seven. The 30-year-old left-hander lowers his ERA to a microscopic 0.78 with a 0.75 WHIP and a 35/4 K/BB ratio across 34 2/3 innings. He lines up for a start against the Padres in Chicago on Monday.

    The total has gone OVER in 8 of San Diego’s last 11 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Chi Cubs’ last 7 games at home

    Over/Under has gone OVER in 5 of San Diego’s last 7 games on the road

    The total has gone OVER in 8 of San Diego’s last 11 games against an opponent in the National League

    Padres vs. Cubs MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take San Diego. The Padres are 5-1 in their last six games overall, are 20-8 in their last 28 road games and are 8-3 in their last 11 games against an opponent from the National League Central. On the other side, the Cubs are 2-5 in their last seven games versus the Padres and have dropped six out of their last eight games when playing at home versus San Diego.

    Padres vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Prediction: SAN DIEGO PADRES +128

