Padres vs. Brewers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Padres vs. Brewers series will begin on Monday at 7:40 p.m. ET from American Family Field. Will Milwaukee pull off the upset in Game 1 of the series or is San Diego the better bet as a slight road favorite?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

907 San Diego Padres (-118) at 908 Milwaukee Brewers (+100); o/u 8.5

7:40 p.m. ET, Monday, April 15, 2024

American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Padres vs. Brewers: Public Bettors Favoring Underdog

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Brewers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Machado lunches fourth home run of season

Manny Machado launched his fourth home run of the season on Sunday night as the Padres topped the Dodgers in Los Angeles. Machado opened the scoring in Sunday’s game with a 415-foot (104.5 mph EV) solo shot off of James Paxton to begin the fourth inning. The 31-year-old superstar also singled in the sixth inning and scored as Luis Campusano bounced into a double play. With his 2-for-4 night, he’s now hitting .254/.329/.465 with four homers, 10 RBI and zero stolen bases through his first 18 games on the season.

Perkins collects three hits in loss

Blake Perkins went 3-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored in a loss to the Orioles on Sunday. Perkins was starting his second straight game in center field and the fourth game in the team’s last five. With Christian Yelich nursing an injury and likely to end up on the IL, Perkins could be a solid short-term deep-league add. The home run was a 381-foot home run at 99 mph off the bat, and he also had a 103.4 mph single earlier in the game. He’s currently slashing .385/.467/.615 on the season with two home runs, five RBI, and two steals.

Padres vs. Brewers MLB Betting Trends

Padres are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games against Milwaukee

The total has gone OVER in 8 of San Diego’s last 11 games against Milwaukee

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Milwaukee’s last 11 games when playing at home against San Diego

Brewers are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games against an opponent in the National League

Padres vs. Brewers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Milwaukee. Joe Ross will start Game 1 of this series for the Brewers and is coming off a strong start. He allowed two earned runs on five hits in 6 1/3 innings in a win over the Reds last Tuesday. In that start, he struck out seven and walked just one. He threw 55 of his 87 pitches for strikes and registered a 26 percent whiff rate and a 30 percent CSW.

The Padres, meanwhile, will send Joe Musgrove to the hill after he surrendered four runs in just four innings in a loss to the Cubs on Tuesday. He allowed five hits in total, walked three and hit a batter for good measure. Some believe he’s inching closer to getting back to form, but he’s looked shaky nonetheless.

Padres vs. Brewers MLB Playoffs Prediction: MILWAUKEE BREWERS +100