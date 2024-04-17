Padres vs. Brewers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Will San Diego sweep Milwaukee in Wednesday afternoon’s Padres vs. Brewers finale at 1:10 p.m. ET? Or will the Brewers salvage one game in this series against a San Diego club that is heating up?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

903 San Diego Padres (-118) at 904 Milwaukee Brewers (+100); o/u 8.5

1:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 17, 2024

American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Padres vs. Brewers: Public Bettors Siding with San Diego

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 61% of bets are on the Padres’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Tatis Jr. collects three hits in win vs. MIL

Fernando Tatis Jr. went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and a walk in Tuesday’s win over the Brewers. Tatis has tallied nine hits over his last six games and has walked another five times. He helped get things started early in the first inning with a single off of Wade Miley that kick started a four-run inning, and later came around to score on an RBI single by Luis Campusano in the seventh. The hits are starting to come in bunches for Tatis after he started off the year 3-for-16 in his first four games.

Contreras accounts for two of Brewers’ three runs

William Contreras went 1-for-5 with two RBI in Tuesday’s loss to the Padres. The Brewers were held to just six hits and three runs on the night. Contreras accounted for two of those runs when his RBI single in the seventh scored Joey Wiemer and his sacrifice fly in the ninth again sent Wiemer home. Contreras is off to a hot start for the Brewers. In addition to his 12-game hitting streak, he’s also slashing .375/.461/.625 with four homers and 17 RBI.

Padres vs. Brewers MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 11 of Milwaukee’s last 12 games.

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 12 of San Diego’s last 14 games played on a Wednesday.

The total has gone OVER in 11 of San Diego’s last 13 games when playing on the road against Milwaukee.

Padres vs. Brewers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Milwaukee. While some websites list Milwaukee’s starter as “TBD,” Freddy Peralta is expected to toe the rubber today in the series finale. If he does, the Brewers are a value play as a slight underdog. Peralta is 2-0 on the season with a 2.55 ERA and 0.68 WHIP. The Padres have won seven out of their last 10 games entering play today and they’ve been tough on right-handers (112 wRC+). Still, I trust Peralta and Milwaukee’s pen to keep San Diego’s offense in check today.

Meanwhile, Michael King draws the start for San Diego. He’s 2-0 with a 4.19 ERA on the season, but he’s coming off a rough outing against the Dodgers. While he was let down by his defense (only four of the seven runs he allowed were earned), King was also victimized by the long ball. The Brewers’ 131 wRC+ against right-handed pitching ranks third behind only Atlanta and Baltimore in MLB. I like the Brewers to salvage one game in this series with a victory today.

Padres vs. Brewers MLB Playoffs Prediction: MILWAUKEE BREWERS +100