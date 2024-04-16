Padres vs. Brewers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Dylan Cease set to oppose Wade Miley in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in Tuesday night’s Padres vs. Brewers contest at 7:40 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

957 San Diego Padres (-132) at 958 Milwaukee Brewers (+112); o/u 8

7:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 15, 2024

American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Padres vs. Brewers: Public Bettors Leaning Towards San Diego

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 51% of bets are on the Padres’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Merrill collects three hits vs. MIL

Jackson Merrill went 3-for-5 with two RBI and one stolen base on Monday, leading the Padres to a 7-3 victory over the Brewers. Merrill served as San Diego’s primary offensive catalyst in this one, extending their lead to a commanding three-run margin with a two-run single off Brewers starter Joe Ross in the fifth inning as part of a three-hit effort. The 20-year-old top prospect has gotten off to a sublime start this season, batting .356 (21-for-59) with 12 runs scored, one homer, seven RBI and three steals across 19 games.

Chourio hits two-run HR in loss

Jackson Chourio went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer on Monday in the Brewers’ loss to the Padres. Chourio singled and stole a base in the opening frame before extending Milwaukee’s early lead with a second-inning blast to left field off Padres starter Joe Musgrove. It was his third round-tripper of the season. The dynamic 20-year-old top prospect hasn’t exactly set the league on fire in his first taste of the majors, but he’s shown some flashes of immense five-category superstar potential with three homers and three steals in his first 13 contests.

Padres vs. Brewers MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Milwaukee’s last 12 games against San Diego

The total has gone OVER in 5 of San Diego’s last 7 games

Over/Under has gone OVER in 10 of Milwaukee’s last 11 games

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of San Diego’s last 14 games on the road

Padres vs. Brewers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Milwaukee. The Brewers are 5-2 in their last seven games against an opponent from the National League, are 5-2 in their last seven games played on a Tuesday and are 16-6 in their last 22 games when listed as an underdog. On the other side, the Padres are 2-6 in their last eight games against the Brewers.

Padres vs. Brewers MLB Playoffs Prediction: MILWAUKEE BREWERS +112