Padres vs. Braves MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

After a rainout on Saturday, Yu Darvish will oppose Bryce Elder in Sunday night’s pitching matchup at Truist Field. With the Braves listed as a home favorite and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, what’s the best bet tonight from Atlanta?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

911 San Diego Padres (+108) at 960 Atlanta Braves (-118); o/u 9

7:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 19, 2024

Truist Field, Atlanta, GA

Padres vs. Braves Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 74% of bets are on the Braves moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

San Diego Padres DFS SPIN

The Padres won the series opener on Friday night by a score of 3-1. Matt Waldron was excellent throwing 5.2 innings of one run baseball and striking out 10 Atlanta hitters. San Diego will not turn to Yu Darvish on Sunday night.

Atlanta Braves DFS SPIN

The Braves lost by a score of 3-1 on Friday. Matt Olson drove in the only run on a single to left field in the bottom of the 1st inning. The Braves will look for better success at the plate against Yu Darvish on Sunday night.

Padres vs. Braves MLB Betting Trends

The Braves are 5-5 ATS in its last 10 home games.

Atlanta is 4-6 SU in their last 10 games against San Diego.

The total has gone under in 5 of the last 5 home games for the Braves.

Padres vs. Braves MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Braves. It is extremely rare to see the Braves’ offense held to one run like they were on Friday night. I’m willing to bet this won’t happen two nights in a row especially at home. Elder was much better his last time out for Atlanta, if he can give them a competitive out, I expect this Atlanta offense to bounce back in a big way on Sunday night.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Braves -118