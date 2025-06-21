Orioles vs. Yankees Prediction: Can the O’s win on the road?

The Baltimore Orioles remain in New York to face the Yankees at 1:05 PM ET on Saturday afternoon. It’s Game 2 of a three-game set. Can the Yankees win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Orioles vs. Yankees betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Zach Eflin (BAL) vs. Clarke Schmidt (NYY)

The Baltimore Orioles are 33-42 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Orioles are 32-43 ATS this season.

The New York Yankees are 43-32 straight up this year. They are 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 33-42 ATS this season.

Orioles vs. Yankees Game Matchup and Betting Odds

913 Baltimore Orioles (+144) at 914 New York Yankees (-174); o/u 9.5

1:05 PM ET, Saturday, June 21, 2025

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Orioles vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 83% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Baltimore Orioles DFS Spin

Orioles designated hitter Jackson Holliday had multiple hits in his team’s 5-3 win over the Yankees on Friday night. In that game, the 21-year-old left-handed hitter went 3 for 5 with a stolen base and a run scored. For the season, Holliday is batting .260 with 8 homers, 28 RBIs, 8 steals, and an OPS of .715 in 262 at-bats. Jackson Holliday is hitting .389 in the first through third innings this year, making him an interesting DFS play on Saturday.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge reached base 4 times in his team’s 5-3 loss to the Orioles on Friday. Hitting out of the #3 spot in the batting order, the six-time All-Star went 3 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, a walk, and a run scored. Judge is hitting .371 with 27 homers, 61 RBIs, 6 steals, and an OPS of 1.207 across 280 at-bats this year. The Linden, CA, native is hitting .368 with an OPS of 1.226 in day games this season. That fact makes Aaron Judge worthy of DFS consideration on Saturday afternoon.

Orioles vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

Baltimore is 17-23 straight up in road games this season.

Baltimore is 12-20 straight up after a win this season.

New York is 18-13 straight up after a loss this season.

New York is 22-16 straight up as the home team this season.

Orioles vs. Yankees Betting Prediction

I like the Yankees in this matchup. A few numbers will illustrate why. New York is 29-22 straight up in American League games and 42-27 straight up as a favorite this season. What’s more, the Yankees are 33-28 straight up when playing on no rest and 40-31 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this year. And finally, the Bronx Bombers are 22-15 straight up as a home favorite and 6-5 straight up in starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt’s starts in 2025. The pick is New York -174 on the money line over Baltimore at Bovada.lv.

Orioles vs. Yankees MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -174