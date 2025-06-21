Orioles vs. Yankees Prediction: Can New York take the series?

The Baltimore Orioles remain in New York to face the Yankees at 11:35 AM ET on Sunday morning. The game is on Roku. It’s Game 3 of a three-game set. Can the Yankees win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Orioles vs. Yankees betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Dean Kremer (BAL) vs. Will Warren (NYY)

The Baltimore Orioles are 33-43 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Orioles are 32-44 ATS this season.

The New York Yankees are 44-32 straight up this year. They are 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 34-42 ATS this season.

Orioles vs. Yankees Game Matchup and Betting Odds

961 Baltimore Orioles (+155) at 962 New York Yankees (-187); o/u 9.5

11:35 AM ET, Sunday, June 22, 2025

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

TV: Roku

Orioles vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 90% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Baltimore Orioles DFS Spin

Orioles catcher Gary Sanchez had the team’s only hit in their 9-0 loss to the Yankees on Saturday afternoon. In that game, the 32-year-old right-handed hitter went 1 for 3 with a single. For the season, Sanchez is hitting .213 with 2 homers, 11 RBIs, and an OPS of .636 across 47 at-bats. Gary Sanchez is batting .412 with an OPS of 1.239 this month, making him an interesting DFS option, provided he draws another start on Sunday.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees first baseman Ben Rice had a big day at the plate in his club’s 9-0 win over the Orioles on Saturday. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, the Cohasset, MA, native went 2 for 5 with a triple, a home run, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. Rice is hitting .232 with 13 homers, 28 RBIs, 3 steals, and an OPS of .792 across 220 at-bats this year. The 26-year-old left-handed hitter has an OPS of .929 during day games this season. That fact makes Ben Rice worth a look in most DFS formats on Sunday.

Orioles vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

Baltimore is 20-22 straight up after a loss this season.

Baltimore is 28-30 straight up in American League games this season.

New York is 30-22 straight up in American League games this season.

New York is 24-19 straight up after a win this season.

Orioles vs. Yankees Betting Prediction

I like the Yankees in this matchup. A few numbers will underscore why. The Bronx Bombers are 23-16 straight up as the home team and 43-27 straight up as a favorite this season. What’s more, New York is 23-15 straight up as a home favorite and 34-28 straight up when playing on no rest this year. And finally, the Yankees are 41-31 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest and 8-7 straight up in starting pitcher Will Warren’s starts in 2025. The pick is New York -187 on the money line over Baltimore at Bovada.lv.

Orioles vs. Yankees MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -187