Orioles vs. White Sox MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Orioles vs. White Sox series will begin at 7:40 p.m. ET on Thursday night from Chicago, IL. With Grayson Rodriguez set to oppose Mike Clevinger, what’s the best play when it comes to the 8.5-run total tonight?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

911 Baltimore Orioles (-250) at 912 Chicago White Sox (+205); o/u 8.5

7:40 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 23, 2024

Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, IL

Orioles vs. White Sox: Public Bettors Love Baltimore

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 76% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Henderson continues to hit for O’s

Gunnar Henderson singled and walked twice on Wednesday in the Orioles’ loss to the Cardinals. Henderson kicked off the scoring with an RBI single in the third inning and wound up reaching base safely in three of his five plate appearances. The 22-year-old franchise cornerstone is in the midst of one of the best stretches of his young career, batting .280/.419/.840 with four homers and one steal over his last seven games.

Pham hits solo home run in loss

Tommy Pham went 2-for-4 with a solo homer on Wednesday against the Blue Jays. Pham had a base hit in the third inning, but the White Sox were held without a run until the eighth. He started the frame with a solo blast off Génesis Cabrera. The 36-year-old outfielder is up to three homers and three steals while slashing .316/.356/.474 across 101 plate appearances.

Orioles vs. White Sox MLB Betting Trends

Orioles are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games

White Sox are 15-38 SU in their last 53 games

Orioles are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games against Chi White Sox

White Sox are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games at home

Orioles vs. White Sox MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The total has gone over in four out of the Orioles’ last five games against the White Sox. The Orioles struggled offensively against the Cardinals in their previous series, but should rebound tonight. The White Sox have some of the worst pitching in the big leagues and if Baltimore can’t get to Clevinger, it should hammer Chicago’s bullpen.

Orioles vs. White Sox MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5