Orioles vs. White Sox MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Corbin Burnes set to oppose Chris Flexen in Friday night’s Orioles vs. White Sox pitching matchup, what’s the top bet tonight? First pitch from Guaranteed Rate Field is set for 7:40 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

967 Baltimore Orioles (-270) at 968 Chicago White Sox (+220); o/u 8.5

7:40 p.m. ET, Friday, May 24, 2024

Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, IL

Orioles vs. White Sox: Public Bettors Love Baltimore

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 82% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Rutschman collects two hits vs. White Sox

Adley Rutschman went 2-for-5 with 3 RBI against the White Sox on Thursday. Rutschman had an RBI single in the third inning to tie the game and a two-run single in the sixth inning to put the Orioles up 7-2. He’s putting together another nice season with a .299 average and 31 RBI on the year.

Pham collects three hits in loss to O’s

Tommy Pham went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, two runs scored and an RBI against the Orioles on Thursday. Pham continues to produce out of the leadoff spot for Chicago. His average is up to .333 on the season. He’s been one of the best pickups of the season considering he started the year without a team.

Orioles vs. White Sox MLB Betting Trends

Orioles are 10-4 SU in their last 14 games against Chi White Sox

White Sox are 15-39 SU in their last 54 games

Orioles are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games when playing on the road against Chi White Sox

White Sox are 10-27 SU in their last 37 games against an opponent in the American League

Orioles vs. White Sox MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 5-1 in the Orioles’ last six games against the White Sox and are 5-2 in their last seven games against opponents from the American League Central. On the other side, the over is 4-1 in the White Sox’ last five games overall, is 4-1 in their last five games against an opponent from the American League and has cashed in four out of their last five games when facing an AL East rival.

Orioles vs. White Sox MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5