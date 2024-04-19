Orioles vs. Royals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Orioles vs. Royals series will begin at 7:40 p.m. ET on Friday night from Kauffman Stadium. With Dean Kremer starting for Baltimore, do the O’s have a leg up on the Royals tonight? Or is Kansas City a good bet to pull off the upset?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

913 Baltimore Orioles (-136) at 914 Kansas City Royals (+116); o/u 9

7:40 p.m. ET, Friday, April 19, 2024

Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Orioles vs. Royals: Public Bettors Backing New York

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 60% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Mullins hits two-run homer to bury MIN

Cedric Mullins hit a two-run homer off Griffin Jax in the bottom of the ninth to give the Orioles a 4-2 win over the Twins on Wednesday. It appeared this spring that the Orioles might return Mullins to the leadoff spot against righties, but he’s back hitting sixth and seventh like he did in the second half of last season and doing awfully well with it; his .259/.308/.552 line is sort of perfect for an old-school No. 6 hitter. He has five homers and 15 RBI through 18 games.

Pasquantino draws pair of walks vs. CHW

Vinnie Pasquantino went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks on Wednesday against the White Sox. Pasquantino had gone 1-for-4 with a double in the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader against the White Sox. He added another double in the second game and drew two walks. After a slow start at the dish, the 26-year-old first baseman has 12 hits over his last seven games, including three homers. He’s now slashing .262/.361/.492 across 72 plate appearances.

Orioles vs. Royals MLB Betting Trends

Royals are 10-2 SU in their last 12 games against an opponent in the American League.

Royals are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games against Baltimore.

Orioles are 10-2 SU in their last 12 games against an opponent in the American League.

Orioles vs. Royals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Kansas City. The Royals have been above average against right-handers this season (106 wRC+) and Kremer has had his issues. He just gave up 10 hits and eight runs – six earned – over four innings in a loss to the Brewers last Saturday. On the season, the Orioles right-hander is 0-1 with a 4.96 ERA and 1.22 WHIP.

Could the Orioles get to Alec Marsh tonight? Sure, but he’s been serviceable to start the season and the Royals’ bullpen has been steady (3.60). To me, this play is all about Kansas City attacking Kremer in the early innings and using that momentum to pick up another home victory. (The Royals are 8-2 at Kauffman Stadium this season.)

Orioles vs. Royals MLB Playoffs Prediction: KANSAS CITY ROYALS +116