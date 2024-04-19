Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Orioles vs. Royals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Orioles vs. Royals

    The Orioles vs. Royals series will begin at 7:40 p.m. ET on Friday night from Kauffman Stadium. With Dean Kremer starting for Baltimore, do the O’s have a leg up on the Royals tonight? Or is Kansas City a good bet to pull off the upset?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    913 Baltimore Orioles (-136) at 914 Kansas City Royals (+116); o/u 9

    7:40 p.m. ET, Friday, April 19, 2024

    Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO

    Orioles vs. Royals: Public Bettors Backing New York

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 60% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Mullins hits two-run homer to bury MIN

    Cedric Mullins hit a two-run homer off Griffin Jax in the bottom of the ninth to give the Orioles a 4-2 win over the Twins on Wednesday. It appeared this spring that the Orioles might return Mullins to the leadoff spot against righties, but he’s back hitting sixth and seventh like he did in the second half of last season and doing awfully well with it; his .259/.308/.552 line is sort of perfect for an old-school No. 6 hitter. He has five homers and 15 RBI through 18 games.

    Pasquantino draws pair of walks vs. CHW

    Vinnie Pasquantino went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks on Wednesday against the White Sox. Pasquantino had gone 1-for-4 with a double in the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader against the White Sox. He added another double in the second game and drew two walks. After a slow start at the dish, the 26-year-old first baseman has 12 hits over his last seven games, including three homers. He’s now slashing .262/.361/.492 across 72 plate appearances.

    Royals are 10-2 SU in their last 12 games against an opponent in the American League.

    Royals are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games against Baltimore.

    Orioles are 10-2 SU in their last 12 games against an opponent in the American League.

    Orioles vs. Royals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Kansas City. The Royals have been above average against right-handers this season (106 wRC+) and Kremer has had his issues. He just gave up 10 hits and eight runs – six earned – over four innings in a loss to the Brewers last Saturday. On the season, the Orioles right-hander is 0-1 with a 4.96 ERA and 1.22 WHIP.

    Could the Orioles get to Alec Marsh tonight? Sure, but he’s been serviceable to start the season and the Royals’ bullpen has been steady (3.60). To me, this play is all about Kansas City attacking Kremer in the early innings and using that momentum to pick up another home victory. (The Royals are 8-2 at Kauffman Stadium this season.)

    Orioles vs. Royals MLB Playoffs Prediction: KANSAS CITY ROYALS +116

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com