Orioles vs. Royals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Will the finale of the Orioles vs. Royals series end in another shootout between the two teams? Cole Irvin will oppose Seth Lugo in today’s pitching matchup at 2:10 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

913 Baltimore Orioles (+100) at 914 Kansas City Royals (-118); o/u 8.5

2:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 21, 2024

Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Orioles vs. Royals: Public Bettors Backing Kansas City

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 59% of bets are on the Royals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Santander collects three hits in win vs. KC

Anthony Santander went 3-for-5 and drove in two runs in a victory for the Orioles on Saturday over the Royals. Santander doubled twice in this contest, and both scored runs. The 29-year-old scuffled out of the game, but a four-game hitting streak has seen his average increase from .180 to .237 in that timeframe. Santander should be a solid — if a bit streaky — fantasy option again in 2024.

Perez hits sixth home run of season

Salvador Perez homered and drove in five runs during Saturday’s loss to the Orioles. It comes in a losing effort, but it’s another big game for Perez. The 33-year-old took Corbin Burnes deep to get the Royals on the board with his three-run shot in the sixth, and he’s now up to six homers on the season. He also hit a two-run single in the seventh that brought Kansas City to within a run at 8-7, but the Royals didn’t get on the board again. Perez looks fantastic early in the new season, with six homers, 22 RBI and an OPS of .995.

Orioles vs. Royals MLB Betting Trends

Royals are 10-2 SU in their last 12 games against an opponent in the American League

Royals are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games at home.

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Baltimore’s last 11 games.

Orioles vs. Royals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. Irvin comes into play today with a 6.75 ERA and a 1.71 WHIP. He did not factor into the decision during Monday’s win over Minnesota when he allowed two runs on six hits over 4 2/3 innings while striking out four. Was it a promising start for Irvin? Sure, although Minnesota is one of the worst teams against right-handed pitching in baseball.

On the other side, Lopez is 3-0 with a 1.05 ERA and 1.05 WHIP, so the Royals’ right-hander has been outstanding. That said, he’s faced Minnesota, Houston and the White Sox twice. That’s two of the worst offenses in baseball and the Astros, who did collect seven hits off Lugo over six innings, albeit with only two runs. In other words, this dude hasn’t faced anyone yet. He’ll face a powerful lineup today, however.

Orioles vs. Royals MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5