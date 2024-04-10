Orioles vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Cole Irvin set to oppose Kutter Crawford in Wednesday night’s Orioles vs. Red Sox matchup, what’s the smart play tonight at Fenway Park? First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

969 Baltimore Orioles (-106) at 970 Boston Red Sox (-110); o/u 9

7:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Orioles vs. Red Sox: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Baltimore

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 53% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Orioles bringing up top prospect Holliday

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports the Orioles are calling up top prospect Jackson Holliday. It’s happening. Holliday will make his highly-anticipated major-league debut on Wednesday against the Red Sox at historic Fenway Park after a sizzling-hot 10-game stretch at Triple-A Norfolk.

The 20-year-old will presumably take over as Baltimore’s primary second baseman and figures to make an immediate impact for fantasy managers. It might take him a few more years to grow into some serious over-the-fence pop, but he unquestionably possesses the elite tools required to blossom into a five-category fantasy superstar down the road. There might be some initial turbulence as he adjusts to life in the majors at such a young age, but he should be rostered in all fantasy formats until further notice.

Valdez goes 0-for-3 on Tuesday

Enmanuel Valdez went 0-for-3 on Tuesday, leaving him 4-for-35 to start the year. He also appeared to injure a finger or a fingernail while fielding a grounder, but he remained in afterwards. Valdez needs to pick it up quickly. Vaughn Grissom is close to beginning a rehab assignment and could rejoin the Red Sox in a couple of weeks. Valdez got a reprieve there with the Trevor Story injury opening up shortstop, but if he doesn’t start hitting, he still might wind up bumped from the roster once Grissom is ready. Even before that, he might start losing some time to Romy Gonzalez.

Orioles vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Trends

Red Sox are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games

Orioles are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games against an opponent in the American League

Red Sox are 5-16 SU in their last 21 games at home

Orioles are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games against an opponent in the American League East Division

Orioles vs. Red Sox MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 4-1 in the Orioles’ last five games against Boston, is 5-2 in their last seven road games and is 4-1 in their last five games against American League East rivals. On the other side, the under is 7-3 in the Red Sox’ last 10 home games, is 11-3 in their last 14 divisional games and is 7-1 in their last eight home games played on a Wednesday.

Orioles vs. Red Sox MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 9