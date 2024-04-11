Orioles vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Grayson Rodriguez set to oppose Garrett Whitlock in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in Thursday night’s Orioles vs. Red Sox series finale? First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

913 Baltimore Orioles (-122) at 914 Boston Red Sox (+104); o/u 8.5

7:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 11, 2024

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Orioles vs. Red Sox: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Baltimore

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 60% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Holliday goes 0-for-4 in debut

Jackson Holliday went 0-for-4 with an RBI on Wednesday in his major-league debut against the Red Sox. Holliday kicked off his big-league career at historic Fenway Park by delivering a key sixth-inning RBI ground out as part of Baltimore’s remarkable five-run comeback in the late innings.

The 20-year-old top prospect possesses stratospheric five-category fantasy upside, which makes him worthy of a roster spot in all fantasy formats, but there might be an initial adjustment period with some struggles, especially against left-handed pitching, as he acclimates to everyday life at the highest level.

Casas launches two-run home run

Triston Casas launched a two-run homer on Wednesday in the Red Sox’ loss to the Orioles. Casas took Orioles lefty Cole Irvin deep in the fifth inning for his second big fly of the season as the Red Sox opened up an early five-run lead. Unfortunately, it didn’t wind up being enough as Boston’s bullpen let this one slip away. The 24-year-old first baseman has gotten off to a slow start this season, but has started to show some signs of life over the last week with nine hits, including two homers, over his last seven games.

Orioles vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Trends

Orioles are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games against Boston

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Baltimore’s last 12 games when playing on the road against Boston

Orioles are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games when playing on the road against Boston

Red Sox are 3-15 SU in their last 18 games at home

Orioles vs. Red Sox MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Baltimore. Rodriguez has been lights out to start the season. He picked up the win last Friday after allowing just two runs on six hits with two walks over 6 1/3 innings versus the Pirates. He struck out seven in the win, giving him 16 on the season, and now sports a 2-0 record to go along with a 2.19 ERA and 1.05 WHIP.

On the other side, Whitlock didn’t allow a run over his 4 1/3 innings of work against the Angels last Saturday. That said, he needed 101 pitches to record 13 outs and allowed multiple baserunners in three of the four full innings that he completed. Credit Whitlock for working himself out of danger, but the task grows more difficult tonight against a loaded Baltimore lineup.

Orioles vs. Red Sox MLB Playoffs Prediction: BALTIMORE ORIOLES -122