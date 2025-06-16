Orioles vs. Rays Prediction: Is betting total too high?

​Is the betting total for Monday night’s Orioles vs. Rays matchup set too high? First pitch is set for 7:35 p.m. ET from George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, FL.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays

7:35 p.m. ET, Monday, June 16, 2025

George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, FL

Orioles vs. Rays Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Rays are -120 moneyline favorites to beat the Orioles, who are +111 moneyline underdogs. The betting total, meanwhile, sits at 9 runs.

Orioles vs. Rays Public Betting: Bettors Backing Tampa Bay

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 66% of the bets are on the Rays’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Pitching Matchup

Orioles – Zach Eflin (6‑2, 4.08 ERA, 1.09 WHIP)

Coming off a strong stretch, extending a 10‑game streak of going at least five innings, and riding a recent solid outing.

Rays – Ryan Pepiot (3‑6, 3.31 ERA, 1.14 WHIP)

Has allowed 3 runs or fewer in 13 of 14 starts this season.

Slightly home-run prone — 11 of his 13 homers allowed came at home.

Current Form & Team Trends

Orioles:

Riding a 3‑game win streak after sweeping the Angels, outscoring them 22–7.

Offense in June hitting .263 with a 121 wRC+, top‑4 in MLB for the month.

Cedric Mullins leads with 11 HR, while Gunnar Henderson has been hot.

Rays:

Holding a 7‑3 record in their last ten, with a 3.56 ERA and +16 run differential.

Pitching ranks 7th best in MLB (3.50 ERA), with strong home-field form.

Offensively, Jonathan Aranda (.319/.411/.491) and Yandy Díaz (.265/.314/.436) are consistent.

Key Players to Watch

For Baltimore: Cedric Mullins (power threat), Gunnar Henderson (hot bat), and Eflin’s early innings.

For Tampa Bay: Jonathan Aranda’s high OBP, Yandy Díaz’s consistency, and Pepiot’s home run control.

Bottom Line: A tight, strategically pitched affair tilting in Tampa Bay’s favor. Expect strong starting performances, a late offensive push, and a final line around 5–3 Rays with the under playing out.

Orioles vs. Rays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Expect a low-to-moderate scoring tilt, with pitching likely to dominate early. Considering both hurlers’ form and favorable weather conditions:

Game flow: Eflin tunes back into form over 5–6 innings, but the Rays break through late against Baltimore’s pen. Bullpens will matter.

While I like the Rays on the moneyline, I like the under as the best bet.

Orioles vs. Rays MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 9