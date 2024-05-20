Close Menu
    Orioles vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Orioles vs. Cardinals

    With Dean Kremer set to oppose Sonny Gray in Monday night’s Orioles vs. Cardinals matchup, what’s the best bet tonight at 7:45 p.m. ET from Busch Stadium?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    971 Baltimore Orioles (-102) at 972 St. Louis Cardinals (-116); o/u 8

    7:45 p.m. ET, Monday, May 20, 2024

    Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

    Orioles vs. Cardinals: Bettors Love Baltimore

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Mullins collects two hits vs. Mariners

    Cedric Mullins went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a steal against the Mariners on Sunday. Mullins snapped a hitless skid with a bunt single Saturday and today had two clean singles, both of which knocked in runs. He’s still batting just .194/.241/.351, but this seems like progress, and he has a nice schedule coming up against the Cardinals and White Sox this week.

    Cards plan to promote young right-hander

    According to Jake Mintz of Yahoo Sports, the Cardinals plan to promote right-hander Ryan Loutos from Triple-A Memphis on Monday. No word yet on the potential corresponding move to get Loutos on the 40-man roster. The 25-year-old hurler has done a nice job in 13 appearances at Triple-A Memphis this season, registering a 1.72 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and an 18/9 K/BB ratio over 15 2/3 innings. Expect Cardinals’ skipper Oli Marmol to utilize Loutos in the middle innings.

    The total has gone OVER in 10 of St. Louis’ last 11 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of St. Louis’ last 6 games played on a Monday when at home

    Over/Under has gone OVER in 10 of St. Louis’ last 11 games played in May

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of St. Louis’ last 7 games at home

    Orioles vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Baltimore. The Orioles are 21-9 in their last 30 games overall, are 11-3 in their last 14 road games and are 4-1 in their last five games against an opponent from the National League Central. On the other side, the Cardinals have dropped five out of their last seven home games.

    Orioles vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: BALTIMORE ORIOLES -102

