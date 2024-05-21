Orioles vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Orioles vs. Cardinals series continues on Tuesday night from Busch Stadium where Kyle Bradish will oppose Lance Lynn in the pitching matchup. After dropping the series opener last night, will Baltimore rebound with a victory tonight in St. Louis?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

927 Baltimore Orioles (-152) at 928 St. Louis Cardinals (+128); o/u 9

7:45 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Orioles vs. Cardinals: Bettors Love Baltimore

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 75% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Henderson hits league-leading home run

Gunnar Henderson went 1-for-3 with a walk and a three-run home run against the Cardinals on Monday. Henderson accounted for all the Orioles’ runs on the night. He blasted his league-leading 16th home run in the sixth inning off Sonny Gray, who hadn’t allowed a single hit at that point in the game. The 22-year-old is up to .271 with a .961 OPS and 34 RBI on the season.

Helsley picks up 14th save of season

Ryan Helsley picked up his 14th save of the season against the Orioles on Monday. Helsley pitched another scoreless ninth inning, which was his 15th consecutive appearance without allowing an earned run. He walked Austin Hays with two outs before getting Cedric Mullens to fly out to end the game. Helsley last allowed an earned run on April 8th. Since then he has converted 11 saves and finished 14 games.

Orioles vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Baltimore’s last 14 games against St. Louis

Over/Under has gone OVER in 11 of St. Louis’ last 12 games

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Baltimore’s last 7 games against an opponent in the National League

The total has gone OVER in 5 of St. Louis’ last 6 games at home

Orioles vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Baltimore. The Orioles are 11-4 in their last 15 games overall, are 7-3 in their last 10 interleague games and are 4-1 in their last five games against National League Central opponents. Even though the Cardinals have started to figure some things out of late, Lynn should provide the Orioles with plenty of opportunities to score big.

Orioles vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: BALTIMORE ORIOLES -152