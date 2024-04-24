Orioles vs. Angels MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Dean Kremer set to oppose Tyler Anderson in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in Wednesday’s Orioles vs. Angels matchup at 4:07 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

965 Baltimore Orioles (-124) at 966 Los Angeles Angels (+106); o/u 9

4:07 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Angel Stadium, Anaheim, CA

Orioles vs. Angels: Public Bettors Firmly in Baltimore’s Corner

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 66% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Mountcastle comes off bench for O’s on Tuesday

Ryan Mountcastle came off the bench on Tuesday and singled as a pinch-hitter against the Angels. Mountcastle was out of the starting lineup for a second straight day due to knee soreness. That he felt well enough to stay in and play first base after batting tonight bodes well for Wednesday.

Neto productive for Angels on Tuesday

Zach Neto finished 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI as the Angels topped the Orioles 7-4 on Tuesday. Neto has two hits in back-to-back games, raising his average from .167 to .205. He should continue to improve from here, and while he’s not currently a mixed-league option as the Angels’ No. 9 hitter, it’s quite possible he’ll prove useful later this season.

Orioles vs. Angels MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 10 of LA Angels’ last 13 games against Baltimore.

Over/Under has gone OVER in 13 of LA Angels’ last 17 games when playing at home against Baltimore.

Baltimore are 10-2 SU in their last 12 games against an opponent in the American League.

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Baltimore’s last 13 games.

Orioles vs. Angels MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Baltimore. Kremer looked much better in his last start than his previous three outings. He did take the loss against the Royals after allowing three earned runs on two hits and three walks, but he also had allowed only one run before the Baltimore bullpen gave up inherited runners in the sixth. Overall, he’s 0-2 with a 4.91 ERA but faces an Angels team today that strikes out at a 23.8% clip against righties.

On the other side, Anderson has been excellent to start the season but the Orioles mash left-handed pitching. Their 127 wRC+ against lefties ranks fifth in all of baseball. They should be able to get break through at some point today.

Orioles vs. Angels MLB Playoffs Prediction: BALTIMORE ORIOLES -124