Nationals vs. Rangers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the number sitting at 8 runs, what’s the best bet when it comes to the total for the Nationals vs. Rangers series finale at 2:35 p.m. ET? Mitchell Parker will oppose Nathan Eovaldi in today’s pitching matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

961 Washington Nationals (+180) at 962 Texas Rangers (-215); o/u 8

2:35 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 2, 2024

Globe Life Park, Arlington, TX

Nationals vs. Rangers: Public Bettors Love Texas on Thursday

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Rangers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Call delivers lone RBI in win

Alex Call went 1-for-3 with one RBI in a 1-0 win over the Rangers. Call got the start in right field with a left-hander on the mound for the Rangers. It was Call’s third start since coming up for the injured Joey Gallo. With a runner in scoring position in the second inning, he knocked a base hit to drive in the only run of the game. The 29-year-old outfielder is 4-for-9 at the plate and should continue to get his playing time on a short-side platoon.

Heaney allows only one run, still loses

Andrew Heaney gave up one run with four strikeouts over seven innings in a loss against the Nationals. Heaney was handed a tough-luck loss after giving up just one run over seven innings in what was his best start of the season. A double and a base hit in the second brought the only run in to score on Heaney. He worked around two more hits and did not walk a batter while striking out four. The 32-year-old left-hander ends the day with a 5.10 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, and a 26/9 K/BB ratio across 30 innings. He’ll take on the Athletics in Oakland on Monday.

Nationals vs. Rangers MLB Betting Trends

Nationals are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games

Rangers are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games when playing as the favorite

Nationals are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games on the road

Rangers are 2-6 SU in their last 8 games played on a Thursday when playing at home

Nationals vs. Rangers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 9-3 in the Nationals’ last 12 games against the Rangers and is 7-3 in their last 10 interleague games. On the other side, the under is 6-2 in the Rangers’ last eight games, is 9-2 in their last 11 home games and is 8-3 in their last 11 games when favored.

Nationals vs. Rangers MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8