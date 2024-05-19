Close Menu
    MLB Articles

    Nationals vs. Phillies Prediction

    Paul Elliot
    Phillies vs. Nationals

    The Nationals will send Trevor Williams to the mound for Sunday’s series finale against the Phillies. The Phillies will counter with Aaron Nola. With the Phillies listed as a home favorite and the total sitting at 7.5 runs, what is the best bet from Philly?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    901 Washington Nationals (+200) at 902 Philadelphia Phillies (-230); o/u 7.5

    1:35 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 19, 2024

    Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

    Nationals vs. Phillies Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 75% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Washington Nationals DFS SPIN

    Washington dropped to Philadelphia on Saturday night by a score of 4-3. CJ Abrams went 3-5 at the plate despite the loss. The Nationals will look to get back in the win column on Sunday.

    Philadelphia Phillies DFS SPIN

    Philadelphia improved to 33-14 after Saturday night’s victory. Bryce Harper hit a sacrifice fly to center field to record the winning run. Philadelphia looks for their third consecutive win on Sunday.

    The Phillies are 6-4 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    Washington is 3-7 SU in their last 10 games against Philadelphia.

    The total has gone over in 2 of the last 5 home games for the Phillies.

    Nationals vs. Phillies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Under. Both starting pitchers have been excellent this season. Trevor Williams for Washington has a 4-0 record with a 1.94 ERA, while Aaron Nola has a 5-2 record. I don’t expect to see many runs in this one.

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Under 7.5

