Nationals vs. Cardinals Prediction: Is betting total too low?

​The Nationals (37–54) visit Busch Stadium aiming to snap a frustrating four-game losing streak, while the Cardinals (49–44) look to continue a solid home resurgence—posting a 27–18 mark at home. Washington is struggling overall, but newcomer presence like Daylen Lile—who enters on a lively 14‑game hitting streak—offers a spark. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Nationals vs. Cardinals matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals

7:05 p.m. ET, Thursday, July 10, 2025

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Nationals vs. Cardinals Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Cardinals are -137 moneyline favorites to beat the Nationals, who are +123 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, is sitting at 8.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Cardinals Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Seattle

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 65% of the bets are on the Cardinals moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Pitching Matchup

For the Cardinals, veteran right-hander Miles Mikolas (4–6, ~5.26 ERA) takes the mound. Though his season has been uneven, featuring a mix of strong and shaky starts, home turf typically plays to his strengths.

The Nationals counter with Mike Soroka (3–6, ~5.40 ERA), back from injury. His season has been marred by inconsistency and a lack of run support, with recent outings suggesting Washington may continue its struggles on the mound.

Game Dynamics

Home Advantage: The Cardinals bring a strong home record, solid bullpen, and familiar lineup, including hot bats like Brendan Donovan and Nolan Arenado.

Nationals’ Hitting Spike: Lile’s streak and solid contact − 4th-best K rate − point to some offensive spark.

Pitching Mismatch: Mikolas offers local stability, while Soroka’s struggles set up a precarious outing that could tip the game early.

Nationals vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over, which has cashed in nine out of the Nationals’ last 10 games overall. Mikolas has also been pure, hot garbage of late. He’s 1-4 in his last five starts, posting an 8.31 ERA in the process. While not quite as bad, Michael Soroka has a 6.15 ERA over his last five starts.

Nationals vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5