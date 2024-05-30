Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Nationals vs. Braves MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Nationals vs. Braves

    Trevor Williams will oppose Ray Keer in Thursday’s pitching matchup at Truist Park. With the Braves listed as a home favorite and the total sitting at 9 runs, what’s the best bet tonight from Atlanta?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    955 Washington Nationals (+170) at 956 Atlanta Braves (-185); o/u 9

    7:20 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 30, 2024

    Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

    Nationals vs. Braves Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 86% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Washington Nationals DFS SPIN

    The Nationals improved to 25-29 after defeating the Braves 7-2 last night. Lane Thomas had a big game going 3-4 at the plate including a home run. Washington will hand the ball to Trevor Williams for the series finale on Thursday.

    Atlanta Braves DFS SPIN

    Atlanta dropped to Washington last night. The Braves now sit at 31-22 for the year. Ozzie Albies extended his hit streak to 5 games; Atlanta will look to get back on track on Thursday night.

    Atlanta is 4-6 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The Braves are 5-5 SU in their last 10 games against Washington.

    The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Braves.

    Nationals vs. Braves MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Nationals on the run line. Trevor Williams has been excellent for Washington this season, with a 4-0 record and 2.29 ERA. On the other side, Atlanta has Ray Kerr making his second career start. Kerr allowed 5 earned runs in four innings of work his first start, I expect him to improve being at home, but it is still a tough ask against a scrappy Nationals lineup. I think we’re getting good value on the Nationals on the run line.

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Nationals +1.5 -125

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com