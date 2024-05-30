Nationals vs. Braves MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Trevor Williams will oppose Ray Keer in Thursday’s pitching matchup at Truist Park. With the Braves listed as a home favorite and the total sitting at 9 runs, what’s the best bet tonight from Atlanta?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

955 Washington Nationals (+170) at 956 Atlanta Braves (-185); o/u 9

7:20 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 30, 2024

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Nationals vs. Braves Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 86% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Washington Nationals DFS SPIN

The Nationals improved to 25-29 after defeating the Braves 7-2 last night. Lane Thomas had a big game going 3-4 at the plate including a home run. Washington will hand the ball to Trevor Williams for the series finale on Thursday.

Atlanta Braves DFS SPIN

Atlanta dropped to Washington last night. The Braves now sit at 31-22 for the year. Ozzie Albies extended his hit streak to 5 games; Atlanta will look to get back on track on Thursday night.

Nationals vs. Braves MLB Betting Trends

Atlanta is 4-6 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The Braves are 5-5 SU in their last 10 games against Washington.

The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Braves.

Nationals vs. Braves MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Nationals on the run line. Trevor Williams has been excellent for Washington this season, with a 4-0 record and 2.29 ERA. On the other side, Atlanta has Ray Kerr making his second career start. Kerr allowed 5 earned runs in four innings of work his first start, I expect him to improve being at home, but it is still a tough ask against a scrappy Nationals lineup. I think we’re getting good value on the Nationals on the run line.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Nationals +1.5 -125