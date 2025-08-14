MLB Best Bets for Thursday, August 14, 2025

Stacked games across the league today bring sharp pitching edges, plus a couple of smart underdog plays that catch my eye. Let’s dig into the three strongest bets based on matchups and form, and a pair of long-shot value plays to sprinkle into your card.

Best Bet #1: Tigers –1.5 (–125) at Twins – 7:40 PM ET

Pitching edge: Lefty Tarik Skubal (Tigers; 11–3, 2.35 ERA) goes up against a vulnerable Twins lineup. Twins starter Bailey Ober (4–7, ~5.16 ERA) has struggled with command.

Why it stands out: Skubal’s elite run prevention gives confidence in the runline, even with Tigers ML likely juicier.

Pick: Tigers –1.5 (–125)

Alternative: Tigers ML if the spread closes out.

Best Bet #2: Guardians ML (–142) vs Marlins – 6:40 PM ET

Pitching matchup: Righty Tanner Bibee (Guardians) takes on Edward Cabrera (Marlins). The home crowd and bullpen depth favor Cleveland.

Market note: ML at –142 feels well priced given the starter and home-field advantage.

Pick: Guardians ML (–142)

Best Bet #3: Mets –1.5 (+110) vs Braves – 7:10 PM ET

Frame: Mets ace Kodai Senga (low-ERA lefty) faces off with Braves righty Bryce Elder, who’s been inconsistent. The plus-money runline captures the gap perfectly.

Note: Following Bravos–Mets’ high-scoring game yesterday, a strong SP like Senga tilts toward a controlled, low-run Mets win.

Pick: Mets –1.5 (+110)

Value Long Shots

1) Nationals ML (+171) vs Phillies – 6:45 PM ET

A moderate home dog in a series opener—Jesús Luzardo on the bump—means plenty can go sideways. National Leaguers love staying hot at home.

Pick: Nationals ML (+171), small stake (0.25–0.5 units)

2) Orioles ML (+110) vs Mariners – 1:05 PM ET

Today’s O’s starter, Tomoyuki Sugano, throws well at home. A slight plus crowd underdog against Seattle, especially early, can pay off.

Pick: Orioles ML (+110), small stake (0.25–0.5 units)

Quick Trend & Market Notes

Confirm the final starters before locking in

Bovada numbers tend to shift in the early morning as betting action comes in.

Recent form notes: Angels swept the Dodgers in six games yesterday; Guardians have been rolling with production across their ‘pen.

Today’s Card (Odds via Bovada as of ~8:00 AM ET)

Type Matchup Pick Odds Time Best Bet ✅ Tigers @ Twins –1.5 –125 7:40 PM Best Bet ✅ Marlins @ Guardians Guardians ML –142 6:40 PM Best Bet ✅ Braves @ Mets Mets –1.5 +110 7:10 PM Value Long Shot 🎯 Phillies @ Nationals Nationals ML +171 6:45 PM Value Long Shot 🎯 Mariners @ Orioles Orioles ML +110 1:05 PM



Today’s board offers three plays with clear edges—Skubal’s ace form, Bibee’s home command, and Mets runline value with Senga. The Nationals and Orioles are live dogs worth a sprinkle if everything aligns. Always double-check your lines and starting pitchers and stick to your staking plan!