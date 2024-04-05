Mets vs. Reds MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Mets had to stage a ninth inning rally to pick up their first win of the season on Thursday against the Tigers. With Jose Quintana set to oppose Hunter Greene in Friday night’s Mets vs. Reds matchup at 6:40 p.m. ET, will New York string two wins together?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

905 New York Mets (-102) at 906 Cincinnati Reds (-116); o/u 9

6:40 p.m. ET, Friday, April 5, 2024

Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH

TV: Apple TV+

Mets vs. Reds: Public Bettors Backing Cincinnati

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 66% of bets are on the Reds’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Alonso swats game-tying HR in 9th

Pete Alonso swatted a game-tying homer in the ninth inning to help the Mets to a 2-1 victory over the Tigers in the second game of a doubleheader Thursday. Alonso prevented the Mets from falling to defeated on the season when he smashed a homer in the ninth inning off of Alex Faedo. That’s the second homer of the year for the 29-year-old slugger, and undoubtedly the biggest. Obvious point is obvious. It would be more surprising if Alonso wasn’t among the league leaders in homers than the alternative.

Candelario listed as day-to-day for Reds

Jeimer Candelario is day-to-day with right elbow soreness. Candelario told reporters following his early exit from Wednesday’s showdown against the Phillies that he doesn’t believe he’s dealing with anything serious. The 30-year-old corner infielder will be re-examined prior to Friday’s series opener against the Mets, but fantasy managers should expect him to be ready to return relatively soon.

Mets vs. Reds MLB Betting Trends

Mets are 4-11 SU in their last 15 games

Reds are 7-2 SU in their last 9 games played in April

Mets are 3-8 SU in their last 11 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 8 of Cincinnati’s last 11 games

Mets vs. Reds MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Cincinnati. Greene didn’t display much command in his first start of the season, but he wasn’t knocked around like Quintana. The Mets’ starter suffered the loss on Opening Day after surrendering two runs on six hits over his 4 2/3 innings of work. He wasn’t dreadful, but he also didn’t miss bats and isn’t fooling hitters.

Greene, meanwhile, also allowed two runs over 4 2/3 innings and walked four, but he also struck out seven. His swing-and-miss stuff was on point, as usual, and I’m willing to overlook the issues with his command while backing the red-hot Reds tonight.

Mets vs. Reds MLB Playoffs Prediction: CINCINNATI REDS -116