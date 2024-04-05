Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Mets vs. Reds MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Mets vs. Reds

    The Mets had to stage a ninth inning rally to pick up their first win of the season on Thursday against the Tigers. With Jose Quintana set to oppose Hunter Greene in Friday night’s Mets vs. Reds matchup at 6:40 p.m. ET, will New York string two wins together?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    905 New York Mets (-102) at 906 Cincinnati Reds (-116); o/u 9

    6:40 p.m. ET, Friday, April 5, 2024

    Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH

    TV: Apple TV+

    Mets vs. Reds: Public Bettors Backing Cincinnati

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 66% of bets are on the Reds’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Alonso swats game-tying HR in 9th

    Pete Alonso swatted a game-tying homer in the ninth inning to help the Mets to a 2-1 victory over the Tigers in the second game of a doubleheader Thursday. Alonso prevented the Mets from falling to defeated on the season when he smashed a homer in the ninth inning off of Alex Faedo. That’s the second homer of the year for the 29-year-old slugger, and undoubtedly the biggest. Obvious point is obvious. It would be more surprising if Alonso wasn’t among the league leaders in homers than the alternative.

    Candelario listed as day-to-day for Reds

    Jeimer Candelario is day-to-day with right elbow soreness. Candelario told reporters following his early exit from Wednesday’s showdown against the Phillies that he doesn’t believe he’s dealing with anything serious. The 30-year-old corner infielder will be re-examined prior to Friday’s series opener against the Mets, but fantasy managers should expect him to be ready to return relatively soon.

    Mets are 4-11 SU in their last 15 games

    Reds are 7-2 SU in their last 9 games played in April

    Mets are 3-8 SU in their last 11 games on the road

    The total has gone OVER in 8 of Cincinnati’s last 11 games

    Mets vs. Reds MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Cincinnati. Greene didn’t display much command in his first start of the season, but he wasn’t knocked around like Quintana. The Mets’ starter suffered the loss on Opening Day after surrendering two runs on six hits over his 4 2/3 innings of work. He wasn’t dreadful, but he also didn’t miss bats and isn’t fooling hitters.

    Greene, meanwhile, also allowed two runs over 4 2/3 innings and walked four, but he also struck out seven. His swing-and-miss stuff was on point, as usual, and I’m willing to overlook the issues with his command while backing the red-hot Reds tonight.

    Mets vs. Reds MLB Playoffs Prediction: CINCINNATI REDS -116

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com