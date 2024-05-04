Close Menu
    Mets vs. Rays MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Mets vs. Rays
    Apr 18, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

    With Christian Scott set to oppose Zack Littell in Saturday night’s pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Mets vs. Rays matchup at 7:15 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    979 New York Mets (-102) at 980 Tampa Bay Rays (-116); o/u 7.5

    7:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 4, 2024

    Tropicana Field, Tampa, FL

    Mets vs. Rays: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Tampa

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 51% of bets are on the Rays’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Baty hits pair of homers in loss

    Brett Baty went 3-for-4 with a pair of homers and four RBI on Friday night as the Mets fell to the Rays in a slugfest at Tropicana Field. Baty opened the scoring in the ballgame, crushing a two-out, 378-foot (109.2 mph EV) three-run shot off of Aaron Civale in the second inning. That lead would be short-lived though. Baty then added a 421-foot (107.7 mph EV) solo shot off of Jason Adam in the ninth that pulled the Mets to within two runs at 10-8, but that would be as close as they would get. With his three-hit attack, Baty is now hitting .271/.340/.385 with three homers and 13 RBI on the season.

    Arozarena blasts 445-foot home run

    Randy Arozarena blasted a 445-foot home run on Friday, helping to power the Rays to a 10-8 victory over the Mets. Wearing the Rays’ new city connect uniforms for the first time, the slumping 29-year-old outfielder appeared to be re-energized. He drew a walk in the third inning and came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Alex Jackson. Arozarena then demolished a 1-1 fastball from Dedniel Nunez in the fourth inning, belting his 445-foot (109.1 mph) solo shot. He also walked in the sixth and eighth innings, finishing the night 1-for-2 with a pair of runs scored. Even with the strong night though, Arozarena is still hitting a pitiful .145/.242/.265 on the season with four homers, 10 RBI and four stolen bases.

    Mets are 3-9 SU in their last 12 games against Tampa Bay

    Rays are 3-8 SU in their last 11 games

    Mets are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games on the road

    Rays are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games against NY Mets

    Mets vs. Rays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. The over is 14-6 in the Mets’ last 20 games against the Rays, are 9-3 in their last 12 road games and is 10-1 in their last 11 games when playing on the road versus Tampa Bay. On the other side, the over is 8-3 in the Rays’ last 11 home games, is 16-6 in their last 22 games played in May and is 11-3 in their last 14 games played on a Saturday.

    Mets vs. Rays MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 7.5

