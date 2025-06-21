Mets vs. Phillies Prediction: Will the Mets snap their losing skid?

The New York Mets remain in Philadelphia to face the Phillies at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday night. The game is on FOX, and it’s the second game of a three-game set. Can the Phillies win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Mets vs. Phillies betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Griffin Canning (NYM) vs. Mick Abel (PHI)

The New York Mets are 45-31 straight up this year. They are 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mets are 40-36 ATS this season.

The Philadelphia Phillies are 46-30 straight up this year. They are 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 39-37 ATS this season.

Mets vs. Phillies Game Matchup and Betting Odds

905 New York Mets (-101) at 906 Philadelphia Phillies (-120); o/u 9.5

7:15 PM ET, Saturday, June 21, 2025

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

TV: FOX

Mets vs. Phillies Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing the Phillies money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Mets DFS Spin

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso drove in half of his team’s runs in their 10-2 loss to the Phillies on Friday night. In that game, the four-time All-Star went 1 for 3 with a homer, an RBI, a walk, and a run scored. For the season, Alonso is hitting .291 with 18 homers, 54 RBIs, and an OPS of .951 across 285 at-bats. Pete Alonso is batting .310 with an OPS of 1.066 over his last 15 games, making him an intriguing DFS option on Saturday.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos had a big day at the dish in his club’s 10-2 win over the Mets on Friday. Hitting out of the #4 spot in the lineup, the 2021 Silver Slugger Award winner went 3 for 5 with a homer, 3 RBIs, and 3 runs scored. Castellanos is hitting .282 with 8 homers, 39 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .759 across 287 at-bats this year. The 2017 AL triples leader is hitting .308 with an OPS of .839 in home games this season. That fact makes Nick Castellanos worth a look in most DFS formats for Saturday’s game at Citizens Bank Park.

Mets vs. Phillies MLB Betting Trends

New York is 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games against Philadelphia.

New York is 12-8 straight up in division games this season.

Philadelphia is 1-5 straight up in their last 6 games against New York.

The under is 39-33-4 in Philadelphia’s games this season.

The under is 43-30-3 in New York’s games this season.

Mets vs. Phillies Betting Prediction

I like the Mets to bounce back in this game on Saturday. A couple of relevant numbers will make the case for New York’s National League team in this matchup. The Mets are 18-12 straight up after a loss and 34-18 straight up in National League games this season. What’s more, New York is 39-24 straight up when playing on no rest and 41-29 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this year. And finally, the Mets are 10-4 straight up in starting pitcher Griffin Canning’s outings in 2025. The pick is New York -101 on the money line over Philadelphia at Bovada.lv.

Mets vs. Phillies MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK METS -101