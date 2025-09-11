Mets vs. Phillies Prediction: Will Philadelphia sweep New York?

The New York Mets remain in Philadelphia to face the Phillies at 7:15 PM ET on Thursday night. The game is on FOX, and it’s the final game of a four-game set. Can the Phillies win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Braves vs. Phillies betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: David Peterson (NYM) vs. Jesus Luzardo (PHI)

The New York Mets are 76-70 straight up this year. They are 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mets are 70-76 ATS this season.

The Philadelphia Phillies are 86-60 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 76-70 ATS this season.

Mets vs. Phillies Game Matchup and Betting Odds

903 New York Mets (+120) at 904 Philadelphia Phillies (-146); o/u 8.5

7:15 PM ET, Thursday, September 11, 2025

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

TV: FOX

Mets vs. Phillies Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 72% of public bettors are currently backing the Phillies money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Mets DFS Spin

Mets right fielder Juan Soto had one-third of his team’s hits in their 11-3 loss to the Phillies on Wednesday night. In that game, the 5-time Silver Slugger Award winner went 3 for 5 with a double, a homer, an RBI, a stolen base, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Soto is hitting .264 with 39 homers, 95 RBIs, 31 steals, and an OPS of .931 across 515 at-bats. Juan Soto is batting .375 with an OPS of 1.314 over his last 15 games, making him an intriguing DFS option on Thursday.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper scored multiple runs in his club’s 11-3 win over the Mets on Wednesday night. Hitting out of the #3 spot in the lineup, the 2012 NL Rookie of the Year went 1 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and 2 runs scored. Harper is hitting .263 with 25 homers, 68 RBIs, 11 steals, and an OPS of .849 across 452 at-bats this year. The 2-time NL MVP is batting .299 with an OPS of .964 in home games this season. That fact makes Bryce Harper worth a look in most DFS formats on Thursday.

Mets vs. Phillies MLB Betting Trends

New York is 1-6 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

New York is 3-4 straight up in their last 7 games against Philadelphia.

Philadelphia is 6-1 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

Philadelphia is 48-23 straight up as the home team this season.

Mets vs. Phillies Betting Prediction

I like Philadelphia in this contest. The Phillies have beaten the Mets three straight times by a combined score of 21-6 in this series. A few numbers indicate that Philly is primed for a sweep here. The Phillies are 47-38 straight up after a win and 71-49 straight up when playing on no rest this year. What’s more, Philadelphia is 28-20 straight up in division games and 59-45 straight up in National League games in 2025. And finally, the Philles are 41-19 straight up as a home favorite and 83-54 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. The pick is Philadelphia -146 on the money line over New York at Bovada.lv.

Mets vs. Phillies MLB Betting Prediction: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -146