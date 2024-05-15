Mets vs. Phillies MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Mets vs. Phillies series continues at 6:40 p.m. ET on Wednesday evening. With the Phillies listed as heavy favorites and the total sitting at 7.5 runs, what’s the best bet tonight from Citizens Bank Park?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

907 New York Mets (+154) at 908 Philadelphia Phillies (-184); o/u 7.5

6:40 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Mets vs. Phillies: Public Bettors Love Philadelphia

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 76% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Lucchesi will start for Mets on Wednesday

MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports Joey Lucchesi will start on Wednesday against the Phillies. Lucchesi will take the ball for a spot start in place of Adrian Houser, who wound up being scratched from his scheduled outing after warming up in the event that he was needed during the late stages of Tuesday’s contest. The 30-year-old southpaw will be making his season debut after posting a 2.58 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 28/16 K/BB ratio across 38 1/3 innings (seven starts) for Triple-A Syracuse.

Realmuto to return to lineup tonight

Phillies manager Rob Thomson told reporters J.T. Realmuto (knee) will return to the lineup on Wednesday. Realmuto sat out Tuesday’s showdown against the Mets at Citi Field due to an ongoing right knee issue, but it sounds like he’ll be ready to go for Wednesday’s matchup, barring something unexpected.

Mets vs. Phillies MLB Betting Trends

Mets are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games

Phillies are 22-5 SU in their last 27 games

Mets are 3-9 SU in their last 12 games against Philadelphia

Phillies are 27-10 SU in their last 37 games at home

Mets vs. Phillies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 5-2 in the Mets’ last seven games overall, is 9-3 in their last 12 league games and has cashed in four out of their last five divisional games as well. The under is also 4-1 in the Mets’ last five games when listed as an underdog and cashed in five of their previous seven road games when playing on a Wednesday.

Mets vs. Phillies MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 7.5