Mets vs. Phillies MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Mets vs. Phillies series concludes on Friday evening when Jose Quintana opposes Taijuan Walker in the pitching matchup. With the Phillies listed as home favorites and the total sitting at 8.5, what’s the sensible play in this evening’s NL East matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

951 New York Mets (+120) at 952 Philadelphia Phillies (-142); o/u 8.5

6:40 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 16, 2024

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Mets vs. Phillies: Public Bettors Love Philadelphia

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 80% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Turner (hamstring) takes ground balls

Trea Turner (hamstring) took ground balls and did some agility drills on the field on Wednesday without any issue. Turner told reporters after landing on the injured list in early May that he would miss at least six weeks with his left hamstring strain. He appears to be making excellent progress in his recovery though, and I don’t think it would surprise anyone at this point if he beat that initial estimate.

Martinez stays hot with second homer

J.D. Martinez stayed hot with his second homer and fourth extra-base hit in five games for the Mets on Wednesday in their loss to the Phillies. Martinez has shrugged off a sluggish start to his season. He’s hitting .350 since last Saturday with his six hardest balls of the season coming in that span. The Mets’ offense is scuffling now, but Martinez should have plenty of run producing opportunities this season hitting behind Brandon Nimmo, Pete Alonso, and Francisco Lindor.

Mets vs. Phillies MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 8 of Philadelphia’s last 11 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of NY Mets’ last 5 games against Philadelphia

Over/Under has gone OVER in 11 of NY Mets’ last 15 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 8 of Philadelphia’s last 11 games against an opponent in the National League

Mets vs. Phillies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Philadelphia. The Mets are 3-8 in their last 11 games overall, are 3-7 in their last 10 road games and are 1-5 in their last six games against an opponent from the National League. On the other side, the Phillies are 23-5 in their last 28 games overall, are 9-2 in their last 11 games against the Mets and are 12-1 in their last 13 home games.

Mets vs. Phillies MLB Playoffs Prediction: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -152